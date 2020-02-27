We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Gabriel Fernandez's Uncle Michael Fought to Protect Him From His Abusive Mother

The horrific murder of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend is the subject of Netflix’s new six-part docuseries, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez — and it’s a devastating watch. (Note: the show is rated TV-MA for violence.)

One of the most heartbreaking details in this case is the fact that the young boy spent the first four years of his life in a loving environment, raised by two men who viewed him as their own son. Those guardians were Gabriel’s great-uncle Michael Lemos Carranza and his partner David Martinez.

If he was in the custody of two people who cared for him so deeply, how did he wind up in such a severely abusive home just a few years later? That’s where the system, and Gabriel’s own family’s prejudices, failed him.