Gabriel Fernandez's Uncle Michael Fought to Protect Him From His Abusive Mother

The horrific murder of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend is the subject of Netflix’s new six-part docuseries, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez — and it’s a devastating watch. (Note: the show is rated TV-MA for violence.)

One of the most heartbreaking details in this case is the fact that the young boy spent the first four years of his life in a loving environment, raised by two men who viewed him as their own son. Those guardians were Gabriel’s great-uncle Michael Lemos Carranza and his partner David Martinez.