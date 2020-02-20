Judge Describes Gabriel Fernandez Case as 'Nothing Short of Evil'

Fernandez' case is considered to be the most abhorrent act of child abuse to take place in recent history.

"It goes without saying that the conduct was horrendous and inhumane and nothing short of evil," the court judge said during the trial, before adding that "it's beyond animalistic because animals know how to take care of their young."

"I hope you think about the pain you caused this child and that it tortures you," he told the couple, notes Newsweek.