Judge Describes Gabriel Fernandez Case as 'Nothing Short of Evil'

Gabriel Fernandez died on May 24, 2013, having endured years of unspeakable abuse. 

The 8-year-old Palmdale-native was raised by his mother, Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, who forced him to eat rotten spinach, cat feces, and his own vomit. What happened to Gabriel Fernandez was nothing short of vicious and evil. And his death was a tragedy that should have never happened. Be warned. His story is a graphic one.

What happened to Gabriel Fernandez?

"I have never seen this many skin injuries on one child," told James Kemp Ribe, the L.A. County coroner’s office at Fernandez' and Aguirre's trial, notes Los Angeles Times.

Gabriel's guardians appeared before Superior Court Judge George G. Lomeli in a Los Angeles courtroom on June 7, 2018. Fernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Her boyfriend, Aguirre, was given the death penalty. 