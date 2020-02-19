Netflix Announces 'Painkiller' — a Scripted Drama About the Opioid Crisis

Patrick Radden Keefe (an American writer and investigative journalist) and Barry Meier (Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist) will consult on Painkiller. Patrick wrote “ The Family That Built an Empire of Pain ” for The New Yorker — an exposé of Purdue Pharma’s part in the crisis.

Barry literally wrote the book on the opioid crisis. It’s called (appropriately enough) Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic. Showrunner Eric Newman said that the show’s narrative (written by Micah and Noah and based on the work of Patrick and Barry) is “heartbreaking and terrifying.”

Netflix has not yet announced a release date or cast information for the series.