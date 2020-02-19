We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Netflix Announces 'Painkiller' — a Scripted Drama About the Opioid Crisis

While most people enjoy a good fantasy or science fiction story, we don’t always have to look to alternate realities for compelling, dramatic stories. Netflix has just announced a new drama series about something very close to home: America’s opioid crisis. Painkiller is Netflix’s limited series about the opioid crisis, and it looks like it’s going to be pretty incredible.

‘Painkiller’ is coming to Netflix.

According to a recent press release, Painkiller is a scripted drama that covers the origins of the opioid crisis. The eight-episode series will be directed by Friday Night Lights director Peter Berg. “I am really charged to be a part of such an in-depth exploration of the genesis of the opioid travesty,” Peter said. “Companies that profit off of death and addiction are fair game to me when it comes to illuminating the realities of how they go about their business.”