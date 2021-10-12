Hulu's 'Dopesick' Is Billed as Drama — But Is it Really Fiction?

Based on journalist Beth Macy's 2018 book, Hulu's Dopesick takes a new look at the branding operation behind OxyContin, a painkiller whose withdrawal symptoms have been compared to that of heroin.

Starring Peter Sarsgaard, Rosario Dawson, and more, the series delves into the morally corrupt machinations on which the pharmaceutical brand, Purdue Pharma, relied. So, is Dopesick based on a true story?