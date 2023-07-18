Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Man Gives Old Shelter Dog the Best Day Ever, Advocates for Dog's Adoption A man on TikTok gives a shelter dog the best day ever and is asking folks to spread the word to see if he can get adopted into a loving home. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 18 2023, Published 6:11 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@imjustinschmidt

If we had the financial and emotional means, most of us would probably want to adopt as many animals as we're able to in order to love and care for them as pets. When it comes to animal shelters, there are always a number of animals who are looking for humans to accept them into loving homes. Among them, there are older dogs, who tend to have a harder time getting adopted from shelters over their younger puppy counterparts.

But dogs of all kinds deserve the chance for folks to welcome them into their families, and they can be just as adorable and cuddly as puppies on just about any given day. Justin Schmidt (@imjustinschmidt) on TikTok put that fact on full display when he went down to his local animal shelter at the Humane Society of Pasco County in Florida and gave an old shelter dog the best day ever. Now, Justin is advocating to get this dog formally adopted.

A man gives an old shelter dog the best day ever and now calls for his adoption.

In a fill-in-the-blanks challenge on TikTok posted on July 3, 2023, Justin was tasked with helping a shelter dog by giving them "the best day ever" and surprising them with a new home. Justin decided to step up to the challenge by visiting his local animal shelter. Once there, he asked to take out "one of the oldest dogs they had."

He was then introduced to Levi, a 10-year-old dog who has reportedly had a really hard life. Justin was permitted to take Levi out for the day, which the Humane Society says is "extremely healthy and good for these dogs."

With this in mind, Justin then drove Levi out to PetSmart where the canine buddy was encouraged to pick out a new toy. Though he wasn't a fan of any plastic toys, he went bonkers for a new chewable dog treat, which he finished before even leaving the store.

But the fun didn't stop there! Afterward, Justin took Levi to the beach for what the TikToker believed to be "the first time in his life." He looked extremely happy to be there too!

Toward the end of the video, Justin admitted that he wasn't in a position to care for Levi properly and "give him the life he deserves." As of now, though, he is actively calling folks to action to see if anyone can adopt Levi.

@humanepasco Levi is the sweetest senior boy you’ll ever meet with LOTS of love left to give. He has captured the hearts of all the volunteer staff with his loving, gentle soul. Levi hasn’t had the easiest life; based on his scars we believe he may have been a bait dog before being abandoned and nearly euthanized. Despite all the challenges he has faced, Levi still seeks affection from everyone he meets. Please take a chance on Levi! He will pay you in kisses and cuddles until the end of his days. Visit him Thursday-Saturday 12-4pm! #seniordogsneedlovetoo #adoptme #adoptdontshop ♬ original sound - Humane Society Broward County

In the caption for his TikTok, Justin directly tagged the Human Society of Pasco County in Florida. After Justin's video blew up, the shelter's own TikTok began providing regular updates on Levi. They also have videos of dozens of other friendly dogs who deserve good homes, but many eyes are on Levi.

Folks are able to visit Levi on occasion, and many have even expressed interest in adopting him fully. As of this writing, however, Levi is still at the shelter and is waiting for a loving family to pick him up for his new forever home.

@humanepasco 🚨 Levi Update 🚨 Levi has NOT been adopted. There were many people who expressed interest and were supposed to visit him this past weekend but never showed. And there are a few people who expressed interest and may visit later this week. 🤞🏻 Please pray his luck turns around and the perfect person/family adopts him soon. 🙏🏻 We are located in Shady Hills Florida. All of our contact info and shelter hours are linked on our instagram @humanesocietypasco #pascocounty #seniordogsoftiktok #adoptdontshop ♬ Follow me - .

If you're interested and able to provide a home for Levi, you can contact the Humane Society of Pasco County here. Workers at the shelter are encouraged to schedule and attend appointments to visit him as often as possible.