This Airbnb Has a Deaf and Blind Dog as a Beach Chaperone — and the Internet Is Obsessed An Airbnb in the Turks and Caicos Islands has a deaf and blind dog that works as a chaperone to the beach and the internet is obsessed with him. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 6 2023, Published 6:47 p.m. ET

If there's one thing that the internet loves more than cats, dances, and spilling the tea on toxic work environments, it's dogs. Whether they're doing something silly, pretend-speaking with questionable grammar, or just living their best lives, we simply can't get enough of canine companions and their online antics. They probably aren't even aware of how internet-famous they are, and we wouldn't have it any other way. Among the latest canine stealing our hearts is a deaf and blind dog at an Airbnb.

Folks on TikTok recently caught wind of a dog that is reportedly deaf and blind and manages to be a gracious host at a beachside Airbnb. What's more, he's apparently made the rounds among several guests throughout the years. Let's meet this adorable pupper!

Meet Soldier, the deaf and blind dog who chaperones at an Airbnb.

With summer in full swing, Hannah Brown (@notalabamahannah) shared some quick footage of her vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands in early July 2023. As her caption suggests, she stayed at an Airbnb for her vacation.

Unlike most Airbnbs, however, this one has a dog working on the grounds! According to Hannah, the dog — whose name is Soldier — is deaf and blind. He also provides a valuable service by leading guests to the beach every morning.

"We get so scared that Soldier is going to fall off the front walkway every single time," Hannah states in her TikTok caption. However, it's likely that Soldier has walked the path so many times that he's memorized it by feel alone and is able to navigate his way down. (Trust us, that's a thing!)

In Hannah's footage, Soldier is having the time of his life as he makes a relatively easy walk down to the beach. He's even seen playing in the gorgeous blue water waters as he soaks in some sun with the guests. According to Hannah in the comments, he even sat inside the house with them as he was supplied with water and treats from the guests.

Folks in the comments have fallen in love with this doggo, with many likening him to a concierge that escorts folks to the beach at their leisure. "I would follow that dog anywhere it wanted to take me," one person commented.

Reportedly, he's even an old hat at this! One user claimed to have met Soldier when they visited the same Airbnb with their family back in 2019. "He was partially blind and he hung out with us the whole time," they wrote. "The best Airbnb ever!"

Further down in the comments, Hannah reveals more details about Soldier's life there. Apparently, his owners live on the same street and they allow him to walk back and forth between his house, the Airbnb, and the beach. Predictably, every single entry in the guest book talks about how much they enjoyed Soldier's company.

Folks are already planning on trying to book their stays at the same Airbnb just to hang out with Soldier.