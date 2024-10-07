Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Cat Owner Shows off Her “High Maintenance” Cat’s Feeding Routine "Can cats have OCD?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 7 2024, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @lisahamptonholder

Lisa Hampton Holder (@lisahamptonholder), known for viral content featuring her beloved hairless cats, is at it again, and this time, she’s got the internet cracking up with her extreme pet-care routine. Her latest TikTok video, already clocking over 700,000 views, shows just how perfectly she’s trained — not her pets — but herself, to meet their every quirky need.

In the video, subtitled, "My poor pet sitter, she’s going to find out that I literally am run by my animals!!! They all have their little idiosyncrasies, and they have definitely trained me well," Lisa gives a detailed play-by-play on how to feed her cat Nudacris and her pet bird Olive.

The POV-style video starts with Lisa explaining how Nudacris (yes, Nuda as in Ludacris) has her wrapped around his tiny, hairless paw. “He knows I have his plate of food,” she says, as Nudacris waits like pampered sphynx royalty. “I’ll place it in front of him. There’s one shake, two shakes of the back leg. Then when he sits and wraps his tail, just like that, you just slide it under his nose, and that’s acceptable.” Acceptable indeed — Nudacris knows how to keep the standards way high.

Next up is Olive, Lisa's bird, who apparently needs as much TLC as the cat. Olive can’t eat anything small because of an ulcer, and she’s picky about her food. Lisa shows the bag of bird food, noting, “She does not eat the orange, the purple, and sometimes the red. So if you see only orange, purple, and red, that means she needs more because she doesn’t eat those colors.” Honestly, Olive sounds like the picky toddler of the bird world.

The video wraps up with Nudacris’s insistence on his feeding ritual being repeated, complete with back leg shakes, tail wraps, and precise plate placement. And the instructions? Let’s just say they’re enough to make a pet sitter question their career choices.

Source: TikTok | @lisahamptonholder

As always, TikTok's comment section didn’t disappoint. One user, clearly a pet-sitting veteran, said, “As a pet sitter, I would rather have way too much info rather than not enough.” Another user couldn’t get over the cat's name: “Nudacris is the funniest thing I’ve ever heard in my life.” It’s a name that perfectly captures both the lack of fur and the larger-than-life personality that Nudacris seems to possess throughout Lisa’s content.

Then there were those who felt right at home with Lisa’s extensive instructions. One viewer wrote, “This makes me feel better about my eight-page instructions I left my pet sitter.” Because if you’re paying someone to care for your fur (or furless) babies, you want them to get it right —no matter how many pages or TikTok videos it takes.

Lisa’s dedication to her pets is no surprise when you consider just how special Sphynx cats are. These hairless wonders actually originated from a natural genetic mutation in a domestic cat in Toronto in 1966. Despite their rarity, the Sphynx has become the eighth most popular cat breed in the United States, according to the Cat Fanciers' Association. But they’re not easy to come by — most breeders have waiting lists, and the price tag for a Sphynx kitten can range anywhere from $5,000 to $9,800.

With an estimated 35,000 pet sitters in the U.S., Lisa is far from alone in her quest to leave behind exhaustive instructions for her pets. To some, her video might seem a bit over-the-top, but when it comes to our pets, can we really be too careful? Whether it’s to avoid an upset sphynx or to make sure Olive doesn’t get stuck with those dreaded orange pellets, the details matter.

Sure, some might label Lisa as an obsessive “cat lady,” but it’s clear that her pets are loved and well cared for, quirks and all. And honestly, in a world where TikTok fame can be won or lost in an instant, Lisa’s thoroughness is just another way she’s showing the love for her four-legged (and winged) companions.

If that means going viral for being run by your animals, so be it. After all, they’ve trained us well, and if living with them brings you joy and you're just trying to reciprocate that love, who cares?

