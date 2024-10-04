Home > Viral News > Trending "There's No Cake Left" — Man Accuses Restaurant Staff of Eating Homemade Birthday Cake "I would value [the cake] at several hundreds of dollars," Ryan said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 4 2024, 3:47 p.m. ET Source: tiktok/@ryannordheimer

When you're a baker and your friends' birthdays come around, your natural instinct probably tells you to bake something nice for them. That's exactly what cook and TikToker Ryan Nordheimer does for all of his buddies. It has become somewhat of a tradition that he bakes each of them a delicious birthday cake every year.

This year, he made a sweet-looking funfetti cake for his bestie and brought it to a restaurant to eat after dinner — however, what should have been a fun celebration turned into a major letdown when, according to Ryan, the restaurant staff ate about half of the cake, leaving the birthday boy and his guests with just a few measly slices. Here's what happened.

Man accuses restaurant staff of eating homemade birthday cake.

On TikTok, Ryan has told his audience the story of how the supposed cake thievery went down — and we have to say, the missing cake in question does look quite yummy. "I make a cake for all of my friends on their birthdays," he tells folks. "As you can see, they're not small. This is a massive cake, at least twice the size of my head." The size of the cake will be important later.

He continues, "So, we went to the restaurant. I obviously hand the cake to the hostess, they take it into the back, we have a great dinner, then it's cake celebration time. They bring out the birthday cake, put a candle in it, we all sing 'Happy Birthday.'" Ryan also explains that he had initially called the restaurant before dinner to see if he could cut it himself, but they told him it would be a safety hazard.

After bringing the cake back to the back of the house and cutting it, Ryan, the birthday boy, and their 10 friends were then each served a slice of the cake — a tiny, tiny slice.

"Now, these are some of the slices that we were served of the cake," Ryan says in the video, laughing over a green-screened photo of the puny cake slice. "We're looking at a few millimeters of thickness. So, just doing some rough estimation, there were 12 of us at the dinner ... that's going to be about half of that massive cake."

Of course, after dessert was over and the friends got up to leave, they were expecting the birthday boy to be able to take the other half of his gifted cake home. However, when they asked the restaurant staff about it, they were told that it was all gone.

"They just say that there's no cake left," Ryan says in his TikTok. "So, the only explanation is that this high-end, New York City, midtown steakhouse took the cake back into the kitchen, cut all of us meager slices of cake to eat, and they had just eaten the rest of it for themselves."

Ryan even admits to sympathizing with the workers, though he feels that it was inconsiderate, especially since the cake was a homemade birthday gift to his friend.