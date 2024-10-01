Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikTok's "Scream Chicken" Video Game Is a Screaming Good Time It's a lot like Super Mario Brothers. With screaming. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 1 2024, 1:31 p.m. ET Source: tiktok/@elliemillar96; @kadakfm; @itsavage

Some TikTok trends can be cringe-worthy, overdone, and even downright dangerous — but every now and again, a trend will come around that is so undeniably hilarious that you can't help but take part yourself. First, it was the "Give Me My Money" trend, and now everyone is hopping on the "Scream Chicken" bandwagon.

Article continues below advertisement

You've probably seen the videos on your For You Page, with people screaming at their phones as a chicken scrolls across their screen, jumping and sometimes dying. It may seem like a bunch of nonsense, but there's actually a method to the madness. So, how do you play the Scream Chicken TikTok game?

Source: tiktok/@itsellaspirit; @kellysiiva; @grumpyleanneandmaitland

Article continues below advertisement

What is "Scream Chicken" on TikTok?

If you're ready to test your vocal cords on some Scream Chicken, you're in luck — the game is completely free to play and built into TikTok as a simple filter. All you have to do in order to access the filter is to open the app, click the plus sign button at the bottom to record a new video, click the "filters" button, and search for "scream chicken." It should be the first to come up! From there, all you have to do is set it to record (and you'll likely want to change the video length to 60 seconds, assuming you'll be able to survive that long).

Now, here's how to play: The game is a lot like Super Mario Brothers, a side-scrolling platformer in which you guide your character to jump over obstacles, like spikes, pitfalls, and more. However, here's the catch — instead of buttons, you have to use your voice.

Article continues below advertisement

The game uses your microphone as a controller of sorts, and the louder you are, the higher your chicken will jump. And in the spirit of the game, you're encouraged to use chicken noises, of course.

Article continues below advertisement

Gentle clucking will move your character forward, walking to the cadence of your voice. And if you want to jump — which you'll have to do a lot — you'll need to let out a loud squawk. The louder you squawk, the higher your chicken will jump!

Sounds simple, right? Well, the longer you play, the more difficult obstacles will be presented to your chicken, requiring some seriously throat-scratching screams. And if you're playing with a buddy, it can be hard to hold your laughter while trying to guide your chicken to safety.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments on several Scream Chicken videos, TikTok viewers can't get enough of the silly and ridiculous game: "My chicken kept dying because I was laughing too much! This is hilarious!" one user said. Another wrote, "I will watch every single scream chicken TikTok that comes across my FYP. Every. Single. One."