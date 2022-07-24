Dangerous New TikTok Trend "Kia Challenge" Encourages People to Mess With Cars

Users are encouraged to report videos spreading the "Kia Challenge" by taking the following steps to get videos removed.

To report a video on TikTok, first, click on the white arrow on the side of the video. Then, tap the "report" icon (a flag symbol). Finally, tap the reason for reporting as "illegal activities" and finish. To report a user, go to the person's profile and tap the three dots in the top right corner. Then, select Report.