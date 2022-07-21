What Happened to Ryker on TikTok? Fans Are Concerned Someone Tried to Harm Her
In terms of TikTok influencers, it goes without saying that you don't necessarily need millions of followers anymore to still have a huge impact. The video-sharing app is filled with countless micro influencers who arguably drive the platform forward much more so than its biggest names.
One such TikTok star who has made waves amongst the LGBTQ community is Ryker (@ryker.inthe.6ix), whose comedic skits and lip-sync videos have made her a bona fide star online.
However, the most recent reason why the Canadian TikToker is making headlines isn't because of a new video that she released. Quite the opposite, actually. The content creator hasn't posted anything in a while and fans are concerned. So, what exactly happened to Ryker? Let's unpack the known details.
What happened to TikTok star Ryker?
A video on TikTok from user @melissa_a_j that was re-shared to Reddit detailed what allegedly happened to Ryker, and it's a pretty scary situation if it's true, to say the least.
In the video, Melissa claims that "Ryker just told me that the reason she has left TikTok is because someone from the United States sent a package to her house. Not to her P.O. box, but to her home address, which only about a handful of people have."
Melissa then alleged that Ryker received "a package with fentanyl in it. Fentanyl powder that her daughter touched."
She added, "Her 10-year-old daughter opened the package because she was excited to get a package, and white powder went everywhere. Anyone that knows what fentanyl is knows that even the most minuscule amount can kill you. This isn't OK."
"A package with fentanyl powder in it made it from the United States to Canada to her home address that she has never given out. Except for to one person, but let's leave her out of this for now," Melissa continues to allege in the video.
"So, if you want to know why she isn't on TikTok right now, it's because the life of her daughter was threatened, and it's enough," she concluded by saying.
Concerned fans expressed their outrage over the allegations that someone sent fentanyl to Ryker.
In the wake of Melissa's explanation video emerging online, plenty of fans sounded off about the alleged situation involving Ryker.
"Wow!!! I really like Ryker. Not because of all the drama that surrounds her, but because I like her content. This has gotten very ridiculous. It's probably best for her to stay off TT for awhile, shes obviously pissed someone off pretty bad," wrote one Redditor.
"Ryker would not lie about this. It put her family in jeopardy. It’s disgraceful. This app is out of control," chimed in another commenter.
"Have you even seen the psychopaths on TikTok that are obsessed with her?? I wouldn’t put it past any of them," agreed another user.
As of now, only time will tell if Ryker makes a return to social media to give fans some more context into what went down.