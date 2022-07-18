TikTok Is Coming up With the Best Ways to Make the Viral Grinder Sandwich

According to one recipe for the sandwich by Ahmad Alzahabi, aka The Golden Balance, you should start out with some thick chicken breasts. Prep them and then coat them generously with various seasonings to your taste. Set your oven to 400°F and stick your chicken in there until the internal temperature reaches 160° — although he doesn't give a time limit, so be sure to check on your meat.

While this is in the oven, you can make that all-important salad.