Home > Viral News > Trending Moo Deng of the Thailand Zoo Is Our Sassy Little Pygmy Hippo Icon "I would kill and die to protect Moo Deng." By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 18 2024, 3:36 p.m. ET Source: x/@mrmatthouse

Moo Deng is love, Moo Deng is life — and for the uninitiated, Moo Deng is the sassy little pygmy hippo from the Thailand Zoo that has likely been flooding your social media feeds for the past week. Moo Deng (whose name roughly translates to bouncing pig, according to NPR) has become a bona fide internet celebrity, and her silly, baby hippo antics have won the hearts of netizens everywhere.

Article continues below advertisement

And as with all things that become popular on the internet, folks' obsession with Moo Deng has spawned plenty of adorable, relatable, and hilarious memes.

Moo Deng is a role model.

When she's not screaming or biting, she's serving — and that's something most of us could probably learn from.

Article continues below advertisement

She's all of us.

You know that feeling when you've been working all week and you're so ready for a break, and then you realize it's only Tuesday? Yeah, Moo Deng knows that feeling, too. We're not sure how, but she does.

Article continues below advertisement

She's ready for New York Fashion Week.

Moo Deng has been spotted at the Empire State Building pic.twitter.com/NNn3pEjHvI — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 17, 2024

Catch her on the runway — she's ready to make her debut. And yes, maybe she's a little late, but Moo Deng lives life by the beat of her own tiny, pygmy drum.

Article continues below advertisement

She's everywhere, and that's just how we like it.

moo deng i love you pic.twitter.com/OzKfsoFJQY — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) September 17, 2024

TikTok, Instagram, X? It's all Moo Deng. When we close our eyes, we see Moo Deng. She's in our thoughts and our dreams. She's everywhere, and we can't get enough.

Article continues below advertisement

Uh oh — Moo Deng has some competition!

Fiona the hippo from the Cincinnati zoo talking about Moo Deng: pic.twitter.com/QlQZT0d1ho — paul (@KweenPaul) September 15, 2024 TK

Remember Fiona, the viral hippo from the Cincinnati Zoo? Fans have been sensing some tension between the two gorgeous little hippo icons — but we think Fiona and Moo Deng are both girls' girls and would love each other.

Article continues below advertisement

But she'll always be that girl.

moo deng is a lifestyle icon and i need all of yall to get onboard:



- inexplicably moist at all times

- slightly blurry in most photos

- probably screaming or sleeping

- round pic.twitter.com/VtgOPf1PAS — House ⚔️ gf haver (@mrmatthouse) September 11, 2024

If you're not part of the Moo Deng fan club yet, here are a few more reasons why you definitely should be. Just look at her: She's gorgeous, she's glistening, and she's going to bite you, probably.

Article continues below advertisement

She's following in the footsteps of icons before her.

Oh no Moo Deng noo!! pic.twitter.com/gfMpBIgTjx — Single Sexy and Hilarious (@MsMomoManko) September 16, 2024

And while she may make a few mistakes on her rise to stardom, Moo Deng knows that she always has the girlies in her corner.

Article continues below advertisement

We must protect Moo Deng at all costs.

After seeing this assault I’m convinced that Moo Deng deserves her own secret service pic.twitter.com/ObaO12gBF6 — greg (@greg16676935420) September 18, 2024

We're willing to tolerate no Moo Deng disrespect, slander, or physical aggression — including from her zoo-mates. Moo Deng must be pretected.

Article continues below advertisement

In conclusion, this is us.

me liking every moo deng post on the tl



pic.twitter.com/q2MGeDNPMt — sim (@__sim0ne_) September 13, 2024