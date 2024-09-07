Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Woman Tricks Creep Snapping Photos Into Giving Her His Phone, Then She Launches It "I just want to feel safe in my neighborhood." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 7 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @satanicashutdown

Now, Catcalling isn't just disgusting and annoying, it can actually be quite terrifying for women walking alone. It's hard to imagine how anyone could ever think behaving in such a way is admirable. Nonetheless, there are still tons of catcallers out there who think that it's absolutely fine to harass women just because they're walking outdoors, even if it is illegal in some parts of the country.

But sometimes, waiting for the justice system to dish out retribution can be a time-consuming, if not ultimately fruitless pursuit. Wouldn't it be great to make sure a cat caller never bothers you, and hopefully another person, ever again? That's what TikToker @satanicashutdown appears to have been going for after in a clip she uploaded to the popular viral media platform. In her video, the woman records herself being accosted by a man. So she decided to pull a bait and switch on the dude.

A caption for the TikTok reads that she "just want[s] to feel safe in [her] neighborhood." "I could have been a teenager for all he knows. Don't be creepy. He could have followed me," she adds.

The video begins with the man in question approaching Satanica. "My name's Steven by the way," he says, reaching out his hand for her to shake it. "Pleasure," she says, while she surreptitiously records their interaction.

They briefly exchange pleasantries before she asks to see his phone. "Hey can I put my number in your phone?" she asks the man who seemed like he was about to walk off. He then turns around, clearly interested in her proposal.

"Sure, whatever you need," he says. He hands her the device and then she asks him to unlock it for her, which he does. "What should I do with your number?" the man asks. "You can text me I guess if you need anything," she replies. "That'd be nice," he says. "Thank you."

After briefly looking down at his phone, she winds up and launches it across the street and then bursts out into laughter. "Are you f--ling kidding me?" he asks as he begins to slowly walk toward his probably broken mobile device. "Don't f--king take pictures of me you creep," she says to the man.

He denies doing so, however, the woman tells him several times that she saw him doing just that. "Act like a dog get treated like a dog," she screams at the man as she continues to record him.

"Yeah. F--k you," she tells the man. After walking back a few steps while still recording the man, Satanica engages in a conversation with someone else on the street who was probably inquiring into the situation.

The TikToker explains that the man was taking pictures of her while she was in the park and he was being "a creep," so she decided to pull the other switcherooni on him and launch his phone across the sidewalk.

"He's a f--king creepazoid be careful of him, OK?" she tells the person off-camera. Satanica went on to add that the man's "knees are all cut up" so she isn't sure if the man is a "drug addict or what."

