"I Can’t Afford My Dog’s Lifestyle Anymore" — Woman Shocked at How Fast Pet Eats Bone Chews

An exasperated dog owner named Nicole (@nicolewhatareyoudoinhere) worriedly posted on TikTok that she doesn't think she'll be able to keep up with her dog's "expensive" lifestyle. No, he's not demanding she get him iced-out collars, or drive him to exclusive nightclubs just for her to wait in the car as he rubs elbows with socialites doing designer drugs.

He's just chewing through bones too dang fast. "I can't afford my dog's lifestyle anymore," Nicole says at the onset of her video as she speaks into the camera. She then flips the camera orientation around to reveal her oven's digital clock reads 7:16 p.m.

"I gave my dog a bone at 6:45. That bone is near completion," she said, indicating that the chewy activity her dog engaged in only seemed to provide a little over 30 minutes of preoccupation for her pup.

To then illustrate just how much of a bone-crunching powerhouse her dog is, she held a bone up in front of the camera to detail how much her pup ate: "This is the size of the bone I gave my dog 30 minutes ago."

The bone she holds up to the camera appears to be around the size of a Costco hot dog with maybe even a little more width. "For reference, here is it in comparison to some AirPods," she says, sliding an AirPods case toward the bone, juxtaposed horizontally, with the top of the case pointed up beside the bone. The bone's around 3 1/4 AirPod cases high.

"I do want to state that I used to buy him the version that's half this size. But he would blow through it within 20 minutes and be done. So I upgraded, to this one," she says, holding the bigger bone up to the lens.

It's at this point in the video Nicole begins to divulge why her dog's bone-chomping lifestyle is starting to become such a drain on her bank account. According to the TikToker, either her dog learned the secret to cracking the bone, or they're sourcing/producing them differently, because it used to take her pet a much longer time to finish.

"That bone costs $10. $10.99 actually. And it used to last him all weekend," she says into the camera. "But now, OK see," she says, showing one full bone and the nearly-gone one side by side.

"This is what he's done within 30 minutes," she says, picking up the stubby remnant of the bone she just handed to him. "He's getting the inside, everything." Nicole saved the best part of her video until the very end, however. She anticipates what was sure to be an assumption many users had about the size of her pet.

"And you might think, well, big dog needs big bone, right?" Her video flips around to reveal a tiny dog who looks up at her and licks his lips. "This motherf-----'s 13 lbs," she says, pointing a finger at the bone destroyer in question.

"What do you mean?" she adds, before holding the small bone up in front of her. The dog launches himself at the bone, snatching it between his teeth. With the chewable in his mouth, he trounces away to his little pillow in the corner of the room and sits in his bed.

The end of the video shows the pup standing at his bed, looking up at Nicole, and there's not a shred of the bone in sight. Numerous folks stated that they were stunned once Nicole revealed the size of her dog in the video. "I WAS NOT READY FOR THE REVEAL," one penned.

Another replied: "Was not expecting little puppy." Whereas someone else said that even though the stature of her dog was small, that its breed is known to be pretty tenacious: "Yorkies don’t play! Mine chews like this."

Some TikTokers made recommendations for longer lasting bone chews her dog could try out. "Get him a Himalayan cheese dog chew, takes ours days to blow through!" one person suggested.

However, according to Nicole, these ones chipped his tiny teeth. "I’m pretty sure those bones chipped his canines. I’ve tried even the softest versions & they do take forever for him to chew ... so he kinda gives up. Haha but maybe I’ll try again."

But then someone else suggested that Nicole's Yorkie may've just discovered the pattern behind chewing through the same type of bone she kept giving him day after day. "Get a bone that’s a different shape. Odds are he learned how that specific bone is folded up and it made it easier for him to get through it. He might take longer with a different shape."