Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Kiyomi Vining Apparently Confirmed That She's Actually Dating Her Cousin Micah "No hate to her, she was groomed, guys, but it is true," claimed a different alleged cousin of Kiyomi Vining. By Alex West Published Sept. 2 2024, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: YOUTUBE/Kiyomi Vining

At first, Kiyomi and Micah Vining on TikTok appeared to be just a cute influencer couple. In fact, they even have a child together and talk at length about their relationship. However, fans are starting to sense that there is something more going on between them... and we don't mean a deeper romantic relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, people online are thinking that they're experience a bit of familial love, too, as they currently are facing rumors that they are actually cousins. This controversy is throwing TikTok into a tizzy as they try to decipher what is real and also figure out how something like this could happen, whether it was an ignorant accident or if they had all the facts going into the relationship.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@kikiyomimiii

Article continues below advertisement

Are TikTok's Kiyomi and Micah actually cousins?

A fan on Reddit dove into their history, explaining that Kiyomi spent some time homeless but now lives with Micah in a van. It seemed like a sweet story until the fan discovered that they could actually also be cousins. "Not by marriage but by blood. He’s 25 and she’s 21. Meaning four years ago, when they started dating, she was 17 and he was 21," claimed the Redditor.

The plot only thickened when more people online started chattering about the relationship. Eventually, some of Kiyomi's alleged family members came forward. A TikTok user by the username velise327 claimed that she was Kiyomi's cousin and even post photos to prove it. "Me watching people defend my cousin who is, in fact, dating her cousin," she wrote on one since-deleted post, according to a reposted video. "No hate to her, she was groomed, guys, but it is true."

Article continues below advertisement

She doubled down on the allegation after deleting her posts on the subject, seemingly trying to avoid familial squabbles. However, it appears that it wasn't exactly on the best terms. "I respect your request more than you respect your families safety [sic]," she wrote in another video. "I took them down, we are not the same."

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans even unearthed old pictures from Kiyomi's Instagram account where she called Micah her cousin. Perhaps the most obvious issues: they have the same last name. As fans on Reddit started to map out their family tree, they came to the conclusion that, to get technical, they are allegedly second cousins.

It seems like Kiyomi even confirmed this information, according to a screenshot obtained by Evie Magazine. "Yeah, we're second cousins and we've been together for like four years now, but I might hop on Twitch and talk about it a little more if [people] ask," she allegedly wrote in a comment section.