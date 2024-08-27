Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Avani Reyes Mourns the Loss of Her Sister — What We Know So Far TikTok star Avani Reyes is grieving the loss of her sister and has turned to social media to express her sorrow. By D.M. Published Aug. 27 2024, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@reyesavani

In a heartbreaking turn of events, TikTok sensation Avani Reyes is mourning the death of her sister. Avani confirmed the news through a series of emotional posts across her social media platforms, deeply affecting her fans and followers. Avani has been a social media star for years, first gaining widespread attention with her vibrant makeup tutorials and edgy fashion statements. Known for her entertaining antics, Avani has amassed over 6 million followers on the platform.

Her content blends fashion and beauty with a candidness that sets her apart. Avani isn’t afraid to tackle sensitive topics, from mental health struggles to body positivity, making her a unique and relatable figure in the online community. Unfortunately, Avani is dealing with a tragedy. Her sister, Graciela, has died and she is left to mourn the devasting loss. Here’s what we know about the circumstances surrounding Graciela’s death.

Source: Facebook/Avani Reyes

Avani Reyes is mourning the loss of her sister.

Avani Reyes has kept the details of her sister's tragic passing mostly private. In a heartfelt TikTok video, Avani opened up about the devastating loss, describing her sister as a bright light in her life who was always there for her.

"I don’t even know how to feel right now. I’ve been crying all day," Avani said through tears. "This is not real. I can’t believe I’m making this video — I’m so sorry, sis."

In the days following her sister's passing, Avani has shared several tributes, posting cherished memories and photos of their time together. These posts reveal the deep bond the sisters shared during Graciela’s life. Avani’s family has also created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Graciela’s funeral costs. While Avani did not explicitly disclose details about her sister’s death, she suggested that Graciela had been struggling with her mental health.

The response from Avani’s community of fans and fellow influencers has been overwhelmingly supportive. Many have taken to social media to offer their condolences, share their own stories of loss, and provide words of comfort to Avani during this difficult time. One fan wrote, "Lost my dad this way. It’s such a different grieving process. I love you, Avani." Another commented, "I lost my brother to his mental health 13 years ago … I’m so sorry."

Avani has a controversial past as a social media influencer.

After news of Avani Reyes's sister's death broke, some followers expressed skepticism, pointing to the influencer's controversial history on social media. Avani, known for her bold and sometimes polarizing content, has faced backlash before, prompting some to question the authenticity of her recent posts about her sister's passing. Despite widespread support from many fans, a segment of the online community has voiced doubts.

Source: TikTok/@avanireyes