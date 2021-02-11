Dr. Obeng Proved Skeptics Wrong by Fully Removing the Gorilla Glue From Tessica Brown's Hair

You'd have to be living under a rock to not have even remotely heard of the remarkable story in which Louisiana resident Tessica Brown used Gorilla Glue accidentally as a hair product, effectively solidifying her entire scalp and causing a national frenzy about the best way to remove the binding agent.

Now, thanks to Dr. Michael Obeng of Beverly Hills, Tessica has come out the other side of the harrowing procedure to remove the powerful chemical compound from her hair. So, how exactly did Dr. Obeng manage to take out a substance that many other medical professionals felt would be nearly impossible to? Beyond that, who actually is the prolific plastic surgeon, and what else has he accomplished? Here's an analysis of the famed doctor's life and work.

Dr. Obeng removed the Gorilla Glue from Tessica's head when others couldn't.

The harrowing procedure, which would have cost upwards of $12,500 to perform, was done entirely for free by Dr. Obeng, who in a matter of hours was able to remove virtually all of the industrial-strength adhesive from Tessica's scalp.

In an interview with TMZ, Dr.Obeng said, "Initially I thought it was a joke, but my office said, 'Hey, can you remove Gorilla Glue from somebody’s scalp?' I said of course. I looked up the compound… and we figure out the science, how to break it down." Thanks to Obeng's quick wits to reverse-engineer the glue, a revolutionary step was made in the story that has been developing over the last few weeks as Tessica's presence on social media grew and her story became more widespread.

During the procedure, Tessica was placed under light anesthesia while Dr. Obeng worked for four hours to remove the glue from her scalp. His recipe for the glue-removal concoction is fairly simple, but genius nonetheless. Combining medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil, and acetone, Obeng was able to create a solvent that stripped the glue from her scalp without further harming the hair or skin. When Tessica finally awoke and saw his results, she was both overjoyed and thankful.