Morgan Wallen Issues Another Apology — This Time for Using a Racial Slur

This time, Morgan is being called out for his use of the n-word, which was caught on camera by a neighbor's Ring security camera.

Country singer Morgan Wallen has had a messy few months, and after yet another public blunder, the star was prompted to issue an apology — his second in less than six months.

He concluded his apology, saying, "I promise to do better."

"I'm embarrassed and sorry," Morgan said in a statement, according to People . "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever."

The video immediately sparked outrage from his fans, who called Morgan out on his racist language.

On Feb. 2, TMZ published a video they'd obtained which reportedly shows the 27-year-old country singer noisily coming home from a night out with his friends. In the video, he shouts the n-word at his friends, saying "take care of this p---y-a-s n----r."

I’ve seen like 87 tiktoks similar to this one. Morgan Wallen belongs to the streets. pic.twitter.com/LNeZVc3v6v

"And, on a more personal note, I have some growing up to do [...] I'm gonna take a step back from the spotlight for a little while," Morgan explained.

"I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership [of] this. I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team [...] I let them down" Morgan said.

"I'm not positive for COVID but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and dreams," Morgan added shortly after.

"It's a tough video for me to make, but a necessary one [...] I'm in New York City, in a hotel room. I was getting ready for SNL this Saturday and I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play, and that that's because of COVID protocols," Morgan began his apology posted on Instagram.

Prior to this incident, Morgan had to issue another apology in October 2020 after videos of him partying without a mask circled the internet, just before his SNL appearance.

Morgan Wallen was spotted partying without a mask in Tuscaloosa.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, Morgan shared a photograph taken at a football game at the Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala. As several TikTok videos reveal, it's likely that he headed out a few hours afterward, immersing himself in the vibrant nightlife the college city has on offer. According to the video recordings, Morgan paid little attention to the regulations, partying alongside young women at several locations instead.

Morgan's antics caused a great deal of stir on social media and beyond, with many taking a clear stance against the star for his failure to lead by example and avoid putting himself and others at risk of contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19.) "How do I get off of Morgan wallen TikTok please I’m begging you I'm so tired of seeing videos of him kissing random girls and no one wearing masks and them being at bars packed shoulder to shoulder," wrote a person.

Some were equally angered by seeing the 27-year-old father of one out and about. "It seems like that Morgan wallen guy cares more about not being on snl than being around his baby, who has a baby and goes and kisses random girls at bars during a pandemic??" opined a person. "I would like to publicly say I am much more concerned about the celebrities involved in pedophilia than how many girls Morgan Wallen kissed over the weekend. I suggest y'all do the same," argued somebody else.