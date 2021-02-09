Here's an Update on Tessica Brown (aka the Gorilla Glue Girl) After Her Trip to the Emergency Room

On Feb. 4, the internet was introduced to Tessica Brown , the 40-year-old mother from Louisiana who, in a TikTok video, claimed to have permanently damaged her scalp after using Gorilla Glue in lieu of hair spray.

Tessica, who was subsequently admitted to a St. Bernard Parish emergency room, has shared every step of her journey on social media, and many of her supporters have expressed their desire to help. Thanks to her recently created GoFundMe page, they actually can.

Tessica Brown (aka “The Gorilla Glue Girl”) recently created a GoFundMe page.

Since revealing her Gorilla Glue-related debacle on TikTok and later going to the hospital, Tessica says that she has amassed a sizeable medical bill. While Tessica and her attorney are currently “weighing legal options” against Gorilla Glue, for the time being, the viral TikToker created a GoFundMe page that allows fans to contribute to her cause.

As of Feb. 8, empathetic users have donated more than $11,000 to the crowdfunding page, which was created less than 24 hours before. Tessica, who used social media to thank fans for their ongoing support, said that her hair had been stuck for a month before ultimately seeking medical attention. When she arrived at the hospital, nurses attempted to wash Tessica’s hair with acetone — a remedy that proved to be extremely painful.

Tessica told Kiss 92.5 in an interview, “When she started, it started to burn. So she took the saline water and tried to cool it off. But it burned so bad, my heart started beating too fast. She told me, it looked like she can do it but it’s going to take her at least 20 hours.”

