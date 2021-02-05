One TikTok User Is Dealing With the Fallout of Putting Gorilla Glue in Her Hair

TikTok user Im_D_Ollady, whose real name is Tessica Brown, took extreme measures when she ran out of Got2B Glued Blasting Freeze Spray. The spray is designed to hold your hair in place after you've styled it. When Tessica ran out, though, she substituted the spray for Gorilla Glue . The glue, which is famous for its long-lasting adhesive properties, has been a disaster in Tessica's hair.

In a video shared on TikTok , Tessica explained just how dire things were. “When I do my hair, I like to finish it off with a little Got2B Glued Spray," she explained. "You know, just to keep it in place. Well, I didn’t have anymore Got2B Glued Spray so I used this. Gorilla Glue Spray. Bad, bad, bad idea. Y’all look, my hair. It don’t move. Do you hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move. I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move.”

"So I’mma tell y’all like this: If you ever, ever run out of Got2B Glued Spray, don’t ever use this," she continued. "Unless you want your hair to be like that forever.”

Following the viral video, the internet exploded with reactions from people in every corner of the online world. Some were baffled while others found the whole thing completely hilarious.