These "Butt-Lifting" Leggings Have Gone Viral on TikTok, and You Can Buy Them

These "Butt-Lifting" Leggings Have Gone Viral on TikTok, and You Can Buy ThemBy Joseph Allen
Updated
One of the nice things about TikTok is that, often, the things that go viral are remarkably simple. One recent trend on the platform has been recommendations for a pair of leggings available on Amazon that claim to lift your butt. The leggings have quickly become a hot item for any person hoping to add some extra emphasis to their rear-end, and they're surprisingly affordable as well.
Where do the Amazon leggings come from?
The leggings in question are Seasum's high-waisted yoga pants, which first gained traction on TikTok after a user named Lauren Wolfe posted about how they fit on her. “My butt does not look like this in other leggings,” Lauren says in the video. “Get these leggings.”
Recommendations don't get much simpler than that, and it seems like there were plenty of people who followed Lauren's advice.
From there, other users also made videos of themselves trying the leggings on and have even compared the way their butt looks in those leggings to the way it looks in other leggings.
Across the board, the reviews for the leggings are enormously positive, with users expressing shock at how they look in the pants and also suggesting that they're not likely to ever wear any other pants ever again.
What styles do the leggings come in?
The leggings come in a wide variety of colors and patterns, including standard black, blue, neon yellow, as well as tie-dye patterns. They're available in all standard sizes and are currently selling for $25 on Amazon. The leggings are made with a honeycomb structure and claim to have Brazilian "Booty Enhance" technology. That claim may seem strange, but TikTok's many users seem to confirm it.
While the pants are specifically designed for exercise, and for yoga, in particular, the description also suggests that they're suitable for a variety of occasions and can be dressed up easily. The pants are quick-drying and moisture-wicking, and they're made from a polyester and spandex material that "covers all flaws."
Reviews of the leggings on Amazon have been just as exuberant as users are on TikTok. The leggings have an average rating of 4.3 stars out of five, and the reviews confirm many of the selling points that the product page highlights.
"The honeycomb texture of these leggings completely conceals any dimples or cellulite," one user wrote. "The waistband is pretty high so any tummy is sucked in, which is critical for me, as I just had a baby 3 months ago."
Items that go viral on TikTok don't last long.
Although the leggings are still in stock, users who are intrigued by the recommendations of TikTok users should note that there is a several-week delay in receiving the leggings, likely because of how popular they've become. What's more, the demand for these leggings is likely to continue increasing.
Items that go viral on TikTok typically don't last long, especially because sellers don't always anticipate that one of their products is going to go viral at some random point in time. TikTok is great for entertainment, and now, you can use it for clothing recommendations as well.