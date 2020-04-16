TikTok Lays out Exactly What Information It's Taking From You and Why

On Jan. 1, the social networking service updated its privacy policy to clearly state what information gets collected from users and how the company uses and shares that information once it’s harvested. "We collect information when you create an account and use the platform," the policy page on the app’s official website reads.

"We also collect information you share with us from third-party social network providers, and technical and behavioral information about your use of the platform. We also collect information contained in the messages you send through our platform and information from your phone book, if you grant us access to your phone book on your mobile device."

Not only does this include information provided by a user when he or she registers for the app (such as name, age, email, and phone number), but it also includes data taken from various social media sources like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram if an account holder chooses to link TikTok with other platforms.