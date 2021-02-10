Medical Expert Weighs in on Using Gorilla Glue as Hairspray After Viral Video — "She May Lose the Hair" (EXCLUSIVE)

TikTok user Im_D_Ollady, real name is Tessica Brown, went viral on the social media platform after detailing the aftermath of putting Gorilla Glue in her hair.

Brown decided to use the adhesive in her hair after she ran out of Got2B Glued Blasting Freeze Spray but then regretted her quick decision beauty hack.

After several attempts to remove the product on her own, the 40-year-old took to TikTok to ask for help.