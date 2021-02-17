TikToker Avani Reyes Didn't Get the Memo About Putting Gorilla Glue in Your Hair

Tessica Brown's Gorilla Glue mishap ended on a hopeful note. She was able to have the glue removed, but she hasn't quite moved past the ordeal. Now, Tessica is threatening legal action against a gossip blogger who claimed she put Gorilla Glue on her hair on purpose as a sort of scam.

While some are also accusing Avani of the same thing, the truth is that, planned or not, she too has the strong adhesive stuck to her head for the foreseeable future.