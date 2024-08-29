Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "Sister Rage" — Mom Records Little Daughter Trolling Her Twin With ‘Frozen’ Song During Fight "I think she dosen't want to build a snowman." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 29 2024, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @ciaramcgrath4

"My twins had an argument," Ciara McGrath (@ciaramcgrath4) writes in a text overlay of a viral TikTok she published online that's accrued over 2 million views on the popular social media platform.

Now if you grew up with siblings, then you'll know just how quickly they can get on your nerves. Maybe it's because they grew up with you and are privy to all of your personal secrets. Or maybe they just know how to weaponize the things that make you go from 0 to 100 in a split second.

Maybe, in a subconscious way, siblings emotionally torture each other to help prepare them for the real world. Each roast session is a test to gauge how they'll be able to handle pressurized situations out in the real world. Or maybe it's just not that deep to begin with and we just love annoying our brothers and sisters.

Ciara's video begins with one of her girls going to the door of the bathroom that her sister locked herself in. One thought it would be funny to re-enact this scene from the 2013 Disney mega-hit, Frozen. "One locked herself in the bathroom and the other decided it would be hilarious to do a Frozen scene," the caption reads.

The little girl can be seen doing her best Anna impersonation, singing, "Do you wanna build a snowman?" at the front of the locked bathroom door. Her sister didn't find it funny at all. She can be heard screeching from behind the door, livid that her sister would bring Anna and Elsa into this.

The yelling doesn't deter her from completing the song, which she does into the door. "I wish you could tell me whyyyyy," the little girl croons into the doorway, which prompts her sibling to shout, "STOOOOOP!" from out of the bathroom.

The screeching still doesn't stop her from continuing to sing. She pulls on the door of the bathroom repeatedly despite her sister's cries as Mom chuckles in the background.

"I don't care if it's snowing outside," her sister can be heard from behind the bathroom door. This response prompts the sibling to smile towards the camera as she walks towards it. Mom can still be heard snickering as the video ends. Let's see how her rendition stacks up against the original below:

Numerous TikTokers who saw the video said that they were tickled pink by the way the young girl decided to keep singing despite her sister's anguished yelling.

"The fact she doesn’t stop through the screams," one person remarked. Another joked: "Do you want to build a snowman? AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!” Someone else said that this would be the "realistic version" of the Frozen scene.

Another person speculated that the screaming may have had to do with the fact that the young girl didn't realize she had trapped herself inside of the bathroom, which put her in a position to have to listen to the singing of her sibling just outside the door.

"Not her realizing she trapped herself and now has to listen to it," they penned. Another TikTok user thought that this was a prime example of how a parent should allow kids to manage and resolve their own conflicts.

"I love that the parents are letting these two sort it out themselves. It's important that kids learn how to handle conflicts. I feel like they did a decent job," they penned. Ciara replied: "The funny thing is, if I step in when they argue they both argue with me. ... It's easier to let them sort it out."

