Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikTok Users Are Getting Frustrated Because Their Streaks Aren't Updating TikTok's streak feature is broken for some, and no one knows what to do about it. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 27 2024, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@donghgyuck

Social media services may launch with one gimmick, but eventually, every one of them steals everyone else's gimmicks. TikTok is still a video-first platform, but other apps like Instagram and Twitter have gradually adopted some of TikTok's videos themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok, meanwhile, has done the same, adding a feature to its service that is very similar to the Snapchat streak feature that helped make that app such a success. The streak feature is designed to ensure that you and close friends keep in constant contact with one another, building a streak that can last dozens or even hundreds of days in a row. Recently, though, some users have noticed that the streak feature appears to be broken.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is my TikTok Streak not working?

Some users have noticed that even though they are sending videos, images, or texts back and forth to their friends, their streak count is not updating. Instead, it's staying at the same number, and that number appears to be grayed out. Many naturally want to know whether there's any way for them to fix this issue so that their streaks continue to increase.

Unfortunately, the answer to that question seems to be no. No one has yet found a way to resolve the issue, and users are just despairing of the problem and the lack of resolution. Thankfully, some users say that the issue has just resolved itself on its own, but not because of anything they did. It appears, then, that whatever has kept streaks from updating is just a glitch in TikTok itself that the company is working on resolving.

Article continues below advertisement

Given how long the issue has persisted, though, it seems like it's not something that TikTok has made a priority. It's also unclear what causes the issue to start, or which users it affects. For now, it seems like users will be on their own as they attempt to resolve the issue, knowing that the most likely answer will just be for TikTok itself to fix the problem.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok bugs have been frustrating users for years.

Because of its numerous features, bugs have been cropping up on TikTok basically since the app was first introduced, and users have had to deal with them as they popped up. Usually, these bugs get resolved eventually, and it looks like this streak bug doesn't get rid of your streak, it simply disables it and prevents users from adding to it. When they get it back, the number remains where it was before the feature broke.