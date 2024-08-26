Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Bride Dragged Online After Wedding Designer Says She Stole Her Dress The designer said Raylee neglected to pay the balance on the couture wedding dress. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Aug. 26 2024, 3:36 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@casze

A TikTok bride will likely think twice before she crosses another entrepreneur — the woman, Raylee Rukavina, was called out by her wedding dress designer, Cenderra Ca'Zanthia.

The designer claims Raylee stole the couture gown and has blocked her on social media. Now, many social media commenters want Raylee to do the right thing.

Raylee Rukavina's wedding dress drama exploded on TikTok in August 2024.

On Aug. 24, 2024, an Atlanta-based dress designer named Cenderra posted a TikTok and discussed her client Raylee's alleged unsavory behavior. Cenderra shared a video of a model wearing a dress from her couture line, Casze Atelier. She then showed a video of her helping Raylee try the dress for her August wedding. As the influencer smiled while trying on a pair of earrings to accompany the dress, Cenderra wrote on the video that Raylee allegedly took the dress without paying her balance.

"Raylee has our dress and won't pay us the balance," Cenderra said. "It's a bridal gown, and at this point, she will not return or pay her balance, so the dress is stolen. If anyone has any information about this Colorado bride, let us know!"

In another video, Cenderra claimed that after she shipped the dress to Raylee, the Colorado-based influencer and her husband, David Wells, blocked her when she reached out about her payment.

Raylee appears to have deleted her social media accounts.

Cenderra's resume as a dress designer to stars like Glorilla, Jayda Cheaves, and Angela Simmons speaks for itself. However, her TikTok sparked extra attention to her brand, as her videos about her and Raylee's drama have gained millions of views. The video also resulted in several other TikTok creators calling Raylee out for allegedly stealing the designer's dress.

Since the controversy, Raylee has seemingly stepped away from social media. Her TikTok and Instagram, which she used to promote her Colorado hair salon, are no longer active.

Social media is divided over the Raylee and the Cenderra wedding dress controversy.

While many social media users are supporting Cenderra’s claim for the money she alleges she’s owed, others are skeptical due to the lack of evidence. People are now asking Cenderra for “receipts” to prove Raylee owes the money. Additionally, there’s concern over why Raylee had the dress without paying for it in full initially.

“NEVER ship without full payment. A hard lesson I had to learn myself — sorry this happened to you,” one commenter wrote on Cenderra’s video exposing Raylee. Another suggested, “You should start using an escrow company for transactions like this. The client’s money will be held until they receive the item and finalize the purchase, so you’re both protected from loss.” Cenderra responded, “Will definitely implement this.”