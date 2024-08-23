Distractify
Taylor Frankie Paul Calls Miranda McWhorter out in a Shady TikTok

"Them: 'We got offered the show and declined.' How it went: 'We'll do the show if Taylor isn't on it.'"

Taylor Frankie Paul and Miranda McWhorter
Source: Instagram/@taylorfrankiepaul; Instagram/@miranda_mcw

Who knew that Mormon influencers could be so controversial? In the leadup to the release of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, it was unveiled that many of the Mormon creators online were soft-swinging together, creating a huge internet scandal.

As might be expected, the publicization of this info led to some bad blood between the different women, and both Miranda McWhorter and Camille Munday have opted not to be in the show. But in a new TikTok, Taylor Frankie Paul has called out Miranda for an interview she gave, revealing what she says is the real reason Miranda and Camille won't participate in the show.

Taylor Frankie Paul calling out two Mormon influencers on TikTok
Source: TikTok/@taylorfrankiepaul
Taylor Frankie Paul calls out Miranda in a new TikTok post.

In an interview with @theweeklytrash on TikTok, Miranda told host Josie Van Dyke that she and her friend, Camille, had considered participating in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but ultimately decided not to.

"Camille and I had multiple interviews or calls with them and it just never — like her and I agree, it just [gave us] a pit in our stomach every time," Miranda said.

"I already got exploited on the internet without my consent," she continued. "You think I'm going to ask for that?"

In a video posted about two weeks later, Taylor called out Miranda's interview. In a short, seven-second clip, the text on the video read:

"Them: 'We got offered the show and declined.' How it went: 'We'll do the show if Taylor isn't on it.'"

Taylor will be a cast member on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

In case it wasn't already clear, Taylor will be a cast member on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives when it releases on Hulu in September, though neither Camille nor Miranda will be part of the show.

The rest of the cast includes Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Layla Taylor, Jessi Ngatikaura, Jen Affleck, and Demi Engemann. The new reality show will premiere on Sept. 6 on Hulu.

