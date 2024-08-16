Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Who Are Taylor Frankie Paul's Kids? The Mormon Influencer Is Taking Her Family From TikTok to Hulu Where in the world did Mormon MomTok come from in the first place, exactly? By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 16 2024, 6:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @taylorfrankiepaul

Mormon moms have mastered their corner of the TikTok universe, which has become known as Mormon MomTok, and now they are making their way to even more screens. Hulu's new series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows the major stars in the Mormon MomTok world. The cast includes Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Wessel, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, Whitney Leavitt, and Taylor Frankie Paul. Taylor is one of the more prominent women in the group, and the source of drama.

Where in the world did Mormon MomTok come from in the first place, exactly? Well, the aforementioned women began posting various MomTok videos about their family lives, as well as cute family activities and other standard Mom things. However, their popularity grew when a scandal arose with one of the moms, Taylor. Taylor's situation leaked, and soon many people who would generally ignore that corner of the internet became intrigued. So, here's what to know about Taylor and her family and kids.

Source: Instagram @taylorfrankiepaul

Taylor Frankie Paul has three kids, and her current boyfriend Dakota Mortensen is the father of her youngest child.

Taylor was married to Tate Paul when she rose to TikTok stardom alongside her fellow Mormon MomTok friends. She had two children with him: their daughter, Indy, and their son, Ocean. After Taylor's cheating scandal, she and Tate divorced. The man she allegedly cheated with is also the man she's currently in a relationship with, Dakota Mortensen. Dakota is the father of their youngest child, a son named Ever True, who was born in March of 2024. Ever True came after Taylor had previously had a miscarriage.

Source: Instagram @taylorfrankiepaul

Taylor Frankie Paul's cheating scandal brought forth the dirty details going on behind the scenes of Mormon MomTok.

So how did this cheating scandal happen in the first place? Mormon women are supposed to be the epitome of chaste femininity, so how did this happen? Taylor decided to come clean about her infidelity via a TikTok live session, where she explained what happened. She and her fellow Mormon moms, alongside their husbands, practice something called "soft-swinging," where the group of married couples would get drunk and swap partners and make out with them. Taylor said that she violated the rules made for the group.

Source: Hulu

'Secret Lives of Mormon Moms' star Taylor Frankie Paul was arrested in 2023 for domestic violence.