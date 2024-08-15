Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Where To Follow 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Cast on Instagram for the Off-Screen Drama You might already know some of the women from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 15 2024, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Fred Hayes

You might think you've seen and heard it all before when it comes to Mormon and ex-Mormon wives, a la The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. But Hulu's original docuseries The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives kind of started on TikTok, as did the show's cast. You might recognize some of the ladies from some TikTok drama that ensued long before the show came to fruition.

But now you can follow the cast on Instagram to make sure you're as up-to-date as possible with the drama both on and off the show. The series follows eight women whose TikTok drama blew up early in 2024, and they were honestly the perfect picks for the Hulu show.

According to the press release, "The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line." So, who is in the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and how can you follow them? We have everything you need to know.

Taylor Frankie Paul

Taylor is known for #MomTok and for sharing much of her personal life on social media, namely TikTok. She made headlines for admitting to being something of a swinger while married, and she has three kids — two with her ex-husband and one with her current boyfriend. Follow her on Instagram: @taylorfrankiepaul.

Jenn Affleck

That's right, her last name isn't a typo. Jenn is married to Zac Affleck, the cousin of none other than celebrity brothers Casey and Ben Affleck. But don't hold your breath waiting for an A-list celeb to make a cameo on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Besides, Jenn has big dreams of her own though, which include appearing on Dancing With the Stars. Follow her on Instagram: @jenniferlaffleck.

Mikayla Matthews

Mikayla had her first child when she was a teenager. Now, she's married with three kids, and she's ready to bare all. In fact, she says in her Hulu bio, "this show really gets to the raw things" that she and the other ladies are going through. Follow her on Instagram: @mikayla__matt.

Demi Engemann

Demi is part of a blended family, as she divorced her husband and remarried. Now, she navigates the world of co-parenting while advocating for ketamine therapy as a source for mental health and for treating postpartum depression. Follow her on Instagram: @demilucymay.

Mayci Neeley

Mayci is sort of a double threat. She founded the nutrition company Baby Mama, and she used to play D1 tennis at Brigham Young University. She has two kids in her blended family, but she's also on an IVF journey to expand that family even more. Follow her on Instagram: @maycineeley.

Jessi Ngatikaura

Jessi calls herself the "grandma" of the group of ladies on the show, and she is remarried with three kids. She also runs her own business called JZ Styles, which specializes in hair extensions, and she is ready to be her most authentic self on reality TV. Follow her on Instagram: @_justjessiiii.

Layla Taylor

Layla is a recently divorced boy mom who is ready to re-enter the dating scene, though she is the least likely of these ladies to be an influencer, with thousands fewer followers on both Instagram and TikTok than her co-stars. However, that might just lend some needed authenticity to both Layla and the show overall. Follow her on Instagram: @laylaleannetaylor.

Whitney Leavitt

