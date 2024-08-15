'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives': Jen Affleck's Husband Has Ties to Oscar-Winning Brothers

Back in 2022, a group of Mormon mom influencers took TikTok by storm, showcasing their lifestyles and challenging traditional norms tied to their faith and gender roles. However, the excitement took a turn when Taylor Frankie Paul, a major figure in the group, announced her divorce from Tate Paul, attributing it to their involvement in "soft swinging" with their close friends.

Now, the "MomTok" group is diving deeper into the scandal with Hulu's new series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Among the scandalous cast is Jennifer Affleck — read on to discover more about her, her husband, and their two kids!

Who is Jen Affleck's husband?

As previously mentioned, Hulu's upcoming docuseries introduces us to several Mormon mom influencers, including Jen Affleck. At 25, the self-proclaimed "cool mom" is married to Zac Affleck, who is also Ben and Casey Affleck's cousin.

Jen and Zac got engaged on Jan. 1, 2019, with Zac proposing at the Top of the Rock in New York City. They were married later that year on June 28 in Newport Beach, Calif. For those wondering, Zac graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, in late July 2024. He's since been accepted to medical school.

While their relationship appears flawless on social media, it's not without its struggles. In the trailer for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, viewers witness a tense exchange unfold between Jen and Zac.

Zac voices his disapproval of the MomTok group, but Jen argues that it’s "really important" to her. Zac then responds, "Being divorced and taking care of two kids is gonna be kind of tough, so you make the decision."

Jen and Zac Affleck are the proud parents of two kids.

Since exchanging vows in 2019, Jen Affleck and her husband, Zac, have expanded their family with two kids. On May 14, 2021, Jen excitedly announced they were expecting their first child, and their daughter, Nora, was born on November 4 of that year. "Words can't express how much we love this girl," Jen gushed in a sweet Instagram post dedicated to their little bundle of joy.

Just over a year later, on Feb. 17, 2023, Jen and Zac revealed via Instagram that they were expecting their second child. Jen gave birth to their son, Lucas Lowell, on July 27. "My baby Luca boy decided to join us a few weeks early. He is pure joy and has stole his Mama's heart," Jen shared on Instagram. "Crazy story to come of how he got to us early but for now just so grateful to have this little piece of heaven added to our little family."

On June 16, 2024, Jen took to social media to celebrate Zac for Father’s Day, sharing her admiration for him: "We were so young when we first became parents, with lots to learn, but Zac has always been there every step of the way," she wrote.