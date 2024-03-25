Home > Viral News > Influencers Why Is Jordan Page Getting Divorced? The Popular Mormon Influencer Was Married 17 Years “Some of you might have noticed that things look a bit different for our family, Bubba and I will be discontinuing our marriage." By Brandon Charles PUBLISHED Mar. 25 2024, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: Facebook @funcheaporfree

Divorce is common; 40 to 50 percent of first marriages, according to American Psychological Association, end in divorce. It’s unfortunate but not surprising.

Jordan Page — a popular Mormon influencer and founder of the Page Company — and her husband Bubba Page announced their divorce on their Instagram channels on March 24, 2024, and the following day on Facebook. On both the @jordanpage and @bubbapage Instagram feeds, the couple shared, “A little life update — some of you might have noticed that things look a bit different for our family, as Bubba and I will be discontinuing our marriage. While divorce is never ideal, we do things differently in the Page household.”

Why did Jordan Page get divorced?

According to the parents of eight, the general public will not know why the couple — who married in 2007 — are discontinuing the marriage.

“While we appreciate all your love and concern, we will not actually be discussing this issue, and will not be talking about our relationship, marriage, or divorce,” their post reads. “So thanks in advance for not asking.”

According to court documents obtained by Distractify, Jordan filed a petition for divorce from Brandt (that’s his legal name, not Bubba) on March 12, 2024, two weeks before the announcement of the divorce.

Since Jordan and Bubba were married in the state of Utah, their divorce records will remain private if they decide to keep them private. It’s been the law of the land in Utah since April 2012.

While the influencers' divorce is private, their followers want some more details.

While Jordan, aka the "Fun Cheap or Free Queen," isn’t a marriage expert per se — as her followers mostly come from her tips on budgeting — her identity is centered around her role as a mom of a large family. It’s even referenced in their divorce announcement: “You will still be seeing us in each other's content from time to time, as we are still — and will always be — a close-knit family of 10, and our topmost important goal is to be the best co-parents possible for our kids.”

Some people that became fans of Jordan's feel like they deserve to know what actually went down. The top comment on Jordan’s Instagram account reads, “I am so shocked. I know you want to keep this matter private which is understandable. But your lives have been so public, including your marriage, at one time you were going to promote a marriage boot camp.“

Folks in Bubba’s comments aren’t asking for more intel, but most echo the sentiment of @deedollslittles: “I sense that this isn’t something YOU wanted. So if that’s the case, sending healing to your heart. Thinking of your kiddos too, but know that you’re a present dad and will attune to their needs like always.”