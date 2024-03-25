Home > Viral News > Influencers What Happened With Chiara and Fedez? The Fantasy Marriage Is Over "If Fedez and Chiara ever get a divorce, I will never believe in love again." Well, it's happening after six years of marriage. By Melissa Willets PUBLISHED Mar. 25 2024, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When Italian model and influencer Chiara Ferragni and her rapper husband Fedez said "I do" in 2018, the lavish affair was covered by the likes of Vogue — and just about every other prestigious fashion publication in the world.

Now that the high-profile jet setters are reportedly divorcing, well, everybody is talking about the end of a relationship admired the world over. So what happened with Chiara and Fedez? Here's what we know.

OK, so what happened with Chiara and Fedez?

The seemingly perfect marriage between Chiara and Fedez, which was launched via a media campaign in the fashion bible Vogue has come to an end according to multiple sources.

According to AP News, the demise of the much-admired union began when Chiara faced legal action in January 2024 for misleading consumers that her cake business was aligned with an Italian hospital charity.

It seems that Fedez wanted to distance himself from his wife's bad press — and perhaps her $1.1 million fine. Italian publication Il Messaggero reports that the recording artist moved out and the couple has been living separate lives for months.

Fedez's health problems over recent years added to the stress in the marriage. As fans know, he is a pancreatic cancer survivor and also endured an extended hospital stay due to multiple ulcers and massive blood loss in 2023.

Chiara and Fedez are headed for divorce.

After six years of marriage, the Italian couple is getting divorced, according to reports. Fans may never have believed this day would come. In 2018, when the nuptials were fresh and glossy, one fan took to Twitter and gushed, "If Fedez and Chiara ever get a divorce, I will never believe in love again."

When the news broke that the aspirational duo was calling it quits, someone else tweeted, "There I went thinking I don’t care about celebrities and now I'm in shambles because of the Chiara Ferragni Fedez divorce."

Chiara and Fedez have two kids together — and a massive fortune to divide.

The celebrity couple share two children: Leone and Vittoria. The star mom has declared her love for her son on social media, writing on the occasion of his sixth birthday in March 2024, "Sleeping next to you as you turn six brings me back to the most magical moment of my life: When you made me a mom. I love you with all my heart, my life."

For his part, Fedez often shares photos of his kids with his 14.5 million Instagram followers, including posting a series of images taken at Leone's Sonic-themed birthday party — the couple appeared to call a truce to enjoy the celebration.

Meanwhile, in addition to settling custody of their kids as the couple starts divorce proceedings, they will also have to divide their massive assets.