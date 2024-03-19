Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo 'The Valley' Stars Jesse Lally and Michelle Lally Are Heading for Divorce Michelle Lally initiated the divorce proceedings on March 1, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for her and Jesse's split. By Allison DeGrushe PUBLISHED Mar. 19 2024, 2:55 p.m. ET Source: Felix Kunze/Bravo

It seems like the stars of Bravo's latest reality show, The Valley, are serving up more than just drama on-screen! Just when we were gearing up for the highly-anticipated series premiere, Jesse Lally and Michelle Lally shocked everyone with a bombshell revelation — they are going their separate ways.

But what led to this decision? Why are Jesse and Michelle heading for a divorce? Read on for the latest updates.

'The Valley' stars Jesse and Michelle Lally are getting a divorce.

After nearly six years of marriage, Jesse and Michelle officially separated on Oct. 16, 2023, according to court records obtained by Distractify on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Michelle initiated the divorce proceedings on Friday, March 1, citing irreconcilable differences as the grounds for their separation.

The pair shares a three-year-old daughter named Isabella, and Michelle is seeking joint legal and physical custody. It remains uncertain whether Jesse and Michelle had a prenuptial agreement, but in the divorce filings, Michelle said she hopes for an amicable resolution regarding the division of their debts and assets.

The duo has chosen not to delve into the details behind their decision to separate. Notably, they did not pose together on the red carpet during The Valley premiere party hosted at Jax Taylor's Studio City bar on Thursday, March 14. However, the soon-to-be-divorced couple did share insights with Us Weekly, disclosing that their marital issues would be featured prominently in the first season of The Valley.

Jesse explained to the outlet, "There's a major storyline about our life where I try to work on myself throughout the entire summer to be the best version of myself. And if the best version of myself aligned with the best version of herself, then our marriage would make it. People evolve. If your marriage and relationship doesn't evolve with it, it will never work no matter how bad you want it."

Michelle echoed his sentiments in her own interview with Us Weekly, stating, "People said, 'When you watch the show, you're going to realize how you guys actually are,' because when you're in it, you don't actually know. Taking a step back and looking at myself, I'm like, 'Oh wow. It's obvious we have some marital issues.'"

She added, "I want fans to know how real we were. We're very authentic. We didn't fake anything, and we said if we're going to do reality TV, we're really going to open up our lives — the positive and the negative."