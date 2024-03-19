Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Have Never Been Secretive About Plastic Surgery Brittany and Jax have a close relationship with their shared plastic surgeons from over the years. By Chrissy Bobic PUBLISHED Mar. 19 2024, 2:12 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Fans who watched Jax Taylor have multiple nose jobs on Vanderpump Rules know that he is no stranger to plastic surgery, or for showcasing it, for that matter. And Brittany Cartwright, who had breast augmentation surgery not long after she joined the show, has always been forthcoming about it herself.

So it's not exactly a shock to see Brittany recovering from plastic surgery in the series premiere of The Valley. Then again, it is sort of jarring to see Brittany have trouble moving the bottom part of her face as she speaks. And it makes you wonder if the timing wasn't great with filming for the Bravo series underway when Brittany got liposuction. Still, she shares with producers, it was a decision she stands behind.

Source: Bravo

Brittany Cartwright had plastic surgery for liposuction right before filming 'The Valley.'

The first shots we get of Jax and Brittany, two of the main stars of The Valley, in the series premiere, are in their home. As Jax pours over Cameo requests that apparently take a long time (but also help keep the lights on, we'd imagine), Brittany talks to him with a bandage around her face and under her chin. She shares that she has always been self-conscious about her "double chin," and she made the decision to have liposuction.

"For the longest time, I have been so self-conscious about my double chin, or like a 'turkey gobbler,' is what we like to call it," Brittany explains to producers in an in-the-moment interview. "So, I had lipo in my chin."

Source: Bravo

And that's all well and good, especially since it's clear that not many people in the Vanderpump Rules franchise aren't guilty of getting a little nip, tuck, or injection from time to time. The only difference is that Brittany and Jax are more forthcoming about it than pretty much anyone. And Brittany's liposuction is the latest procedure between the two of them.

Brittany got breast implants shortly after she became a regular on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Before this, Brittany was open about getting breast implants in Season 4 of Vanderpump Rules. Jax famously (or maybe infamously) bragged about paying for the procedure and wanting his then-girlfriend's breasts to look how he wanted them to look, especially since he was the one forking over the cash for them. Jax's behavior wasn't a good look for him at the time. But he stood by Brittany during her recovery, and it was a procedure that she spoke about openly on the show.

Omg watching old #VanderpumpRules and watching Jax pressure Brittany to get bigger boobs is sooooo uncomfortable. Please don’t put this man back on my tv.. — Chelsea (@cnbradford6) March 24, 2023

Who is Jax and Brittany's plastic surgeon?

Brittany says on The Valley that hers and Jax's plastic surgeon is actually a friend of theirs. In fact, she mentions having multiple "friends" in the plastic surgery world. It's unclear which surgeons have performed which procedures in Jax and Brittany, but according to Bravo, one of the surgeons who has treated them is Dr. Payman Danielpour (M.D., F.A.C.S) of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group.