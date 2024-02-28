Home > Television > Reality TV Kristen Doute Is Returning to Bravo in 'The Valley,' and She Is Actively Trying to Become a Mom During 'The Valley' Season 1, Kristen Doute opens up about how much she wants to be a mom. Fortunately, beau Luke Broderick is on board, too. By Kelly Corbett Feb. 28 2024, Published 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Felix Kunze/Bravo

Longtime Vanderpump Rules fans will likely remember Kristen Doute, who appeared on the show for eight seasons. Her time on the show abruptly came to an end in 2020 after Bravo fired her and three others for making racist comments about their co-star Faith Stowers.

It's been a minute since we've last seen Kristen. The good news is that she is set to return to Bravo in a new series called The Valley, which will premiere on March 19, 2024. So, what has Kristen been up to since VPR? She is now in her forties, and let's just say that she and her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, who have been dating since June 2022, are getting serious and planning their future together. Unfortunately, their desire to start a family has been met with obstacles.

'The Valley' will follow Kristen and Luke as they try to conceive.

Per a press release, Bravo's The Valley will follow "a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships." This group includes Kristen, Luke, and fellow VPR alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

In the trailer for the new series, Kristen explains that she is in a new era of her life and is looking to settle down. In one scene, she is talking to Luke about tracking her ovulation. She also says, 'I want to be Danny [Booko] and Nia [Sanchez] when I grow up," referring to two of her castmates who just became parents to twins.

Kristen revealed she suffered a miscarriage while trying to conceive with Luke.

During a November 2023 episode of her podcast Sex, Love and What Else Matters, Kristen opened up about how she and Luke suffered a miscarriage at six weeks along. “I only feel comfortable talking about this because I know so many friends of mine have gone through this. I know so many women have been through this,” Kristen said. She went on to explain that her pregnancy was not viable and considered a blighted ovum, meaning an embryo had not developed.

“You always think, ‘What’s wrong, what did I do wrong? Could I have done something different?'” she said. “And my doctor and my friends have told me, inside and out up and down, there’s no cause. They don’t know why.” Fortunately, Kristen and Luke aren't letting this setback discourage them from trying again. “The only silver lining, the fact that we’ve now been digesting this for the last four or five days, is that I know once Luke and I are past this, we can try again," Kristen explained.

She continued: “We were so so lucky, because it could have gone a different way for me at my age. I haven’t gone through IVF, I haven’t frozen my eggs, I haven’t done anything. I just think there’s something in God's plan." Ultimately, she claimed that she and Luke are "very hopeful to have a very healthy pregnancy the next time around."