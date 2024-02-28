Home > Television > Reality TV Why Did Charli Burnett Leave 'Vanderpump Rules,' and Is She Still Friends With Anyone? Charli Burnett quietly exited 'Vanderpump Rules' ahead of Season 11, but why? She explained her reasoning on a podcast. By Kelly Corbett Feb. 28 2024, Published 1:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @charliburnett

Season 11 of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules premiered in Jan 2024 and so far has covered the aftermath of #Scandoval, introduced us to James Kennedy's new girlfriend Ally Lewber, and even brought some alums back some alums like Jax Taylor. This latest installment is drama-packed, to say the least, but there are a few elements, or rather faces missing this season, like Charli Burnett, who joined the cast back in Season 8. She's been absent from Season 11, but why? What happened to Charli on VPR?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Charli Burnett and Kate Maloney at a 'Vanderpump Rules' party for LALA Beauty in 2021

Why did Charli Burnett leave 'Vanderpump Rules'?

Charli is an actress, model, and esthetician, who started working at SUR and joined the cast during Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules. She is also a former pagent queen. On an episode of Nick Viall's Reality Recap in December 2023, she confirmed that she left the show right before Season 11 started filming and gave insight as to why.

Article continues below advertisement

“I just couldn’t do it. I sat, they got the contracts. I mean we were talking for months. Everything was going good and then the day I came to sign on the dotted line, I was like all ready to film that night, just something told me not to do it," she told the Bachelor alum.

Article continues below advertisement

Charli also revealed that Vanderpump Rules was starting to take a toll on her personal life. “I’m on Vanderpump clock. And I lost a lot of friends that were in my real life. And I felt like my family relationship and getting into this space with my now fiancé, it was like where am I going and what am I doing?” she explained.

Charli made more enemies than friends 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Charli's three-season run on Vanderpump Rules wasn't without drama. Initially close with star Scheana Shay, the ladies' friendship started to crumble and soon Charli seemed to be on bad terms with almost everyone.

Article continues below advertisement

Ahead of Season 10, she went live on TikTok and made a pretty bold statement. “The tea for next season is I don’t f-----g like anybody. That’s the tea. And Scheana is a f-----g loser." Charli later added that she was on good terms with Adriana, but that was it. Charli and Scheana started butting heads in Season 9, even getting into a social media feud after Charli poked fun at, Scheana's husband, Brock Davies’ attempt to hang a TV in her apartment, which he did on an episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Update on the TV Brock hung up lmao it literally fell at like 4 am we thought someone was breaking in 😭😭 #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/rmh47EpvE0 — Charli Burnett (@CharliBurnett_) November 10, 2021

"Update on the TV Brock hung up lmao it literally fell at like 4 am we thought someone was breaking in,” Charli tweeted in November 2021, after the episode aired. Scheana defended her husband, tweeting back: “And you knew y’all didn’t have the proper tools or anchors for him to do it that day. He got it up quickly and did all the steps for the vlog. It was never secure.” Charli tried to laugh off the tension writing, “Oh god scheana it’s a joooookkeee did you sit all night mad about this and we did. But legit its funny! Not that deep boo.”

Article continues below advertisement

Charli and Scheana clashed again later in the season after Brock's friend attempted to hug Charli without permission and Scheana didn't try to help her, resulting in Charli calling her a bad. Scheana did apologize for this during the Season 9 reunion, though. “In that moment though, I wish that I would have reacted the way she needed but I didn’t know that she needed that,” she said at the time. “I hope to God that we are never in that situation again but if we are, I will speak up and I will step in. I am so sorry that I didn’t.”

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking to Us Weekly in Feb. 2022, Scheana later addressed Charli's claim that she wasn't a bad friend. “It was really frustrating watching back, me cowering to her and apologizing that I haven’t been a good friend when I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me? I literally got HELP Syndrome and could have died giving birth and you’re saying that I haven’t been present?" she said. Scheana continued: "Even watching the reunion back and she’s clapping at me and yelling at me, and I’m like, ‘Sit down. I can’t.'"

Is Charli still friends with anyone from 'Vanderpump Rules?'

Charli's exit from Vanderpump Rules seemed to sever most of her relationships with the remaining cast members. She revealed on Reality Recap that she noticed that Lala Kent unfollowed her on social media after she announced she wasn't coming back. However, Charli noted that this could have happened before she left and she just didn't also