Tom Schwartz’s Rumored Girlfriend Jo Wenberg Could Shake Things Up on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Hairstylist Jo Wenberg has found herself at the center of the latest Vanderpump Rules scandal. Jo was tossed into the spotlight after reports surfaced that she was dating longtime cast member, Tom Schwartz. Speculation about the pair’s relationship grew after Tom admitted, during a recent episode of the Bravo reality show, that he stayed up with Jo until 4 a.m.

However, Tom was quick to clarify that the two were just friends. "We’re not living together and we’re not dating either," he told Us Weekly. He went on to explain that he was currently consumed with his professional ventures and was not looking to date anyone new. And while Tom hoped to put to bed any doubt that his relationship with Jo was platonic, his actions may suggest otherwise.

The Tom Schwartz and Jo Wenberg rumors are not going away.

Following his attempt to dispel rumors that he was dating his friend Jo, the pair were spotted spending time together off-camera. On March 2, Daily Mail captured photos of the couple walking Tom’s dogs in Los Angeles. The outlet also reports that fellow Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute seemingly confirmed Tom’s new romance, in response to a fan theory online.

News of Tom’s alleged dating venture comes on the heels of his split from ex-wife Katie Maloney. Tom and Katie announced their separation in March 2022. “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose,” Katie wrote on Instagram. She went on to gush over her time with Tom and explained that the two have a “deep admiration” for each other.

Katie Maloney has since slammed Tom Schwartz for possibly dating Jo Wenberg.

A short while later, Katie filed for divorce from the restaurant owner citing irreconcilable differences, per documents obtained by People. The couple finalized their divorce in October 2022, Us Weekly reports. Per the outlet, the Vanderpump Rules stars split the money garnered from the sale of their shared California home, while their assets were divided based on ownership.

Despite her seemingly amicable split from her ex-husband, Tom, Katie has not held back when it comes to expressing her thoughts on his new relationship. In response to a post made on an Instagram fan page, Real Vanderpump, Katie made several shocking statements about Jo. “Her energy is on par with a crack head,” Katie wrote (via Cosmopolitan). The reality star went on to call Jo a "psycho," before suggesting she would “light her on fire with Raquel [Leviss].”