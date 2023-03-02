From Pageant Queen to Reality Star, Raquel Leviss’s Net Worth Is Sky-High

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules may be the most dramatic yet. With the aftermath of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce front and center, Raquel Leviss’s involvement with Tom takes things from messy to messier. After hooking up at Scheana Shay’s wedding in 2022, to say there’s tension is an understatement. However, the show must go on!

After first appearing on Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Raquel has made quite a name for herself. As a result, her net worth has skyrocketed in recent years. From reality television to pageantry to business collaborations, read on to learn more about where the 28-year-old’s net worth comes from.

Raquel Leviss’s impressive net worth started with pageantry.

According to Life & Style, Raquel Leviss’s net worth is an estimated $30 million. The Vanderpump Rules star is no stranger to the spotlight. Per Us Weekly, Raquel was passionate about pageants growing up and even secured the Miss Sonoma County title in 2016. From there, she competed in Miss California USA and Miss Malibu USA. However, in April 2022, the reality star revealed her pageant career might finally come to an end.

"I just wrapped my last ever Miss California USA headshot," Raquel wrote on Instagram. "It's so bittersweet knowing this will be the last time I compete in a state pageant. Fingers crossed that it won't be my very last pageant ever and that I will have the opportunity to represent California on the Miss USA stage."

Part of Raquel Leviss’s net worth stems from her beauty collab with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-star Lala Kent.

In May 2022, Raquel teamed up with fellow Vanderpump Rules star and former nemesis Lala Kent to create an eyeshadow palette for the 32-year-old’s brand Lala Beauty. The palette’s name paid homage to their dramatic Season 7 fight, where Lala called Raquel a “Bambi-eyed b-tch.” Naturally, the product’s name reflects the iconic insult, as it;s called the Bambi-Eyed B-tch Palette.

Raquel’s active social media presence also contributes to her net worth.

The Vanderpump Rules star shares branded content that bolsters her colossal net worth on Instagram. From a Porsche x REVOLVE collab to White Fox Boutique ads, Raquel’s social media presence includes no shortage of impressive brand deals. In addition, the former pageant queen frequently promotes Vanderpump Rules on her Instagram page. As the primary source of her $30 million net worth, it behooves her to share behind-the-scenes photos, videos, and more with her fellow cast members.