The 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Scandal Prompts Intense Cast Reactions

When a Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal breaks out, well, the cast is going to have something to say about it. In case you're just catching up, fans were shocked to learn that Tom Sandoval allegedly cheated on his longtime love Ariana Madix. What’s worse is that the alleged affair happened with another Vanderpump Rules alum — Raquel Leviss.

Yes, this is the same Raquel who infuriated Tom Schwartz's ex when she was seen locking lips with the reality star. Katie Maloney subsequently shared her disappointment over that fling. But now, the entire cast of the Bravo show is reacting to the rumors that Tom and Raquel have been sneaking around behind Ariana’s back for as long as six months.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ cheating allegations have definitely sparked strong cast reactions.

Source: Instagram Kristen Doute on IG

Some reactions to the news have been fairly innocuous. For instance, Katie simply added clown emoji to her Instagram Stories when the news broke that the woman who kissed her former flame was also reportedly romancing the other Tom.

Bravo head Andy Cohen shared a few tweets that fans interpreted as being related to the cheating scandal, with one tweet simply consisting of a siren emoji, while another teased how juicy things are getting on the show.

How many parts is too many parts for the #pumprules reunion??? — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 3, 2023

For her part, Kristen Doute shared several reactions on her Instagram Story, including an image of a “Team Ariana” candle. She added in another post, “And you guys, Ariana and I've been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That's what's up.”

Lala Kent is making her continued disgust for Raquel clearer than a glass of rosé.

Source: Getty Images Lala Kent

Lala Kent is not even attempting to hide her disgust for Raquel. She not only posted to her Instagram Story that she is, like Kristen, team Ariana, but she shared a video noting that she has been saying that something is not right with Tom's new love interest.

Lala, who is no stranger to a cheating scandal given her ex Randall Emmett's alleged infidelities, said of Raquel, "She's lit herself on fire." And Lala, for one, isn't buying her "victim" or "dumb" act. "It's not going to work!" she declared, going on to blast her nemesis' public relations team, which seems to be in crisis mode.

James Kennedy is certainly glad to have moved on from Raquel.

Source: Getty Images

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy, as fans will remember, was once engaged to Raquel. He shared a reaction to the cheating scandal on social media: “Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything."

Some 'Vanderpump Rules' stars are playing coy.

Peter Madrigal, who also previously dated Raquel, offered a hilarious take on the Vanderpump Rules cheating hubbub that is breaking the internet, basically pretending he had no idea what was going on. His intentional obliviousness won't surprise fans, who know Peter for his tendency to stay out of the drama on the Bravo TV show that made him famous.

I’ve been at @SurRestaurant all day…

Did I miss anything? pic.twitter.com/9wV86mxFow — Peter Madrigal (@LLPJMadrigal) March 5, 2023