Who Is 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval's Girlfriend? Deets on the Longtime Couple

If you're a diehard reality TV junkie, with your finger on the pulse of all things Below Deck and The Real Housewives franchise — heck, you probably worship everything Bravo touches — then we have no doubt you watch Vanderpump Rules . The reality show, which aired back in 2013, is a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and follows the shenanigans of designer and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump, who left RHOBH in 2019, and the employees of her popular West Hollywood restaurant, SUR.

Lisa Vanderpump's dreamy longtime employee Tom Sandoval bartended at SUR Restaurant & Lounge for many years (his drinks even impressed pop legend Madonna ) before becoming her business partner, alongside Ken Todd and Tom Schwartz, with the opening of Tom Tom in 2018. From having Lisa as his glamorous mentor to opening a hopping new West Hollywood bar and restaurant with her, one thing was always constant for Tom: his girlfriend, Ariana Madix. So, who is the blonde beauty?

Though her acting career hasn't exactly taken off, she and her beau wrote a killer cocktail recipe book in 2019, Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers. We love that for them. Amazingly, the duo have been dating for about seven years. So, how did it all start?

Aside from her regular appearances on Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix is an actress, model, and author. Hmm, the West Hollywood regulars embarked on the same career path, go figure. Fans of horror B-horror movies may have seen her star in 2011's Killer Eye: Halloween Haunt and 2012's The Dead Want Women (we said "may have").

How did Tom and Ariana meet?

Back when Season 2 of Vanderpump Rules was airing, Tom Sandoval admitted to locking lips with his then-friend Ariana while in a relationship with Kristen Doute, who was eventually fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020 after making false accusations against cast member Faith Stowers. Yikes.

Article continues below advertisement

Though we don't condone cheating, of course, clearly it was all meant to be, as the couple even bought a house together in 2019. Many wondered if that five-bedroom, six-bathroom LA house would eventually house a few kiddos. Well, the two have repeatedly relayed that they have no interest in getting married or having children.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to a question regarding marriage and kids from a Watch What Happens Live caller, Tom politely responded, "Well, I mean, to us, it's the commitment that's important for us." We're sure they're tired of explaining themselves. A piece of paper and a nuclear family aren't the main goals for everyone! Considering the bartending pair took out a 30-year mortgage, Tom hilariously claimed, "It's a commitment 'til 2049."

They're there for each other no matter what life throws at them, but like all couples, they've gotten into a fight or two. After Tom told his buddies about Ariana's "dip in the lady pond," aka her hookup with co-star Lala Kent during Season 7, Ariana was understandably left fuming. It was a move that was misogynistic at best. The now-out bisexual star explained that no one's sexuality should be the topic of conversation "without their consent." She's got that right.

Article continues below advertisement