Everything You Need to Know About 'Wild 'N Out's' Justina Valentine's Love Life

Everything You Need to Know About 'Wild 'N Out's' Justina Valentine's Love LifeBy Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 28 2021, Published 6:11 p.m. ET
Many people are familiar with rapper and TV personality Justina Valentine, courtesy of VH1’s Wild ‘N Out. But, the 34-year-old first stepped into the industry with her 2012 mixtape “Route80,” which gained notoriety on YouTube. Justina has continued to release various projects that have established her as an underrated female rapper in the game.
On Wild ‘N Out, Justina has won over fans with lethal bars and her skills as a femcee. Justina has also gone viral for her flirting with various guests and Wild ‘N Out girls. Viewers have long wondered if Justina has been mixing business with pleasure. So, who is Justina Valentine dating? Keep reading to get your answer.
Justina Valentine appears to be #TeamSingle.
It’s common for many Wild ‘N Out comedians to publicize their relationships. From DC Young Fly to Hit Man Holla, the comedians have no problem sharing their romantic lives with the world. But, when it comes to Justina, things are a mystery.
For starters, Justina tends to keep her personal life out of the public eye. As of this writing, Justina hasn't gone public with any romantic relationships. So, many fans take that to mean she's single.
Fans believe that Justina and Conceited are an item but prefer keeping their romance on the low. While there is no solid proof of a relationship between the two — other than some innocent flirting here and there — viewers are convinced that Justina and Conceited are dating.
Justina may be in a relationship, but likes to keep it private. She wouldn’t be the first celeb to keep her beau out of the limelight.
Justina has gone viral for kissing various women on ‘Wild ‘N Out.’
Wild ‘N Out is a sketch comedy show that’s all good fun. But sometimes, certain skits can leave viewers hot and bothered as the cast takes flirty banter to the next level.
Case in point: Season 10 Episode 2. During a round of “Let Me Holla,” where the goal of each team was to flirt with model Sommer Ray, and whoever had the best punchlines won, Justina made a move on the model.
“We all love hockey, ice hockey, roller hockey, and tonsil hockey,” Justina said to Sommer.
Justina and Sommer shared a kiss live on stage, and the crowd erupted. Nick Cannon quickly joked, saying, “I like hockey, too,” in hopes of getting in on the action.
Justina also made moves on Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena on Season12 Episode 18. During a game of “Talking Spit,” comedians have to try and get the players sitting in the chairs to spit the water out of their mouths.
While most cast members opted for hilarious jokes, Justina turned things up a notch by flirting with Erica.
"So Erica, you and I have been friends for a little while now," Justina says. “You like chicks, and MA likes chicks. The truth is, sometimes I like chicks. So while you’re here, I’m just going to shoot my shot real quick.”
Justina then sits on Erica’s lap and kisses her, prompting the latter to spit the water out.
It's easy to see why some viewers believe Justina may be dating someone on the show. But, only time will tell if Justina is off the market.
Catch new episodes of Wild 'N Out Tuesday nights on VH1 at 8 p.m. EST.