Everything You Need to Know About 'Wild 'N Out's' Justina Valentine's Love Life

It’s common for many Wild ‘N Out comedians to publicize their relationships. From DC Young Fly to Hit Man Holla, the comedians have no problem sharing their romantic lives with the world. But, when it comes to Justina, things are a mystery.

For starters, Justina tends to keep her personal life out of the public eye. As of this writing, Justina hasn't gone public with any romantic relationships. So, many fans take that to mean she's single.

Fans believe that Justina and Conceited are an item but prefer keeping their romance on the low. While there is no solid proof of a relationship between the two — other than some innocent flirting here and there — viewers are convinced that Justina and Conceited are dating.

Justina may be in a relationship, but likes to keep it private. She wouldn’t be the first celeb to keep her beau out of the limelight.