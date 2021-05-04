If You Want to Audition for 'Wild 'N Out,' Now's Your Chance

While open casting calls and auditions may seem like a shot in the dark, that's not entirely true. Heck, I got on A&E's Ghost Hunters after replying to an email and writing about my paranormal investigative experiences. A few months later, I was negotiating contracts with Pilgrim Studios and hitting the road across America.

So if you've always dreamed of being on Wild 'N Out, then you should be excited to hear that the show's currently holding auditions.