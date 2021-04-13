We Know That 'Wild 'N Out's Nick Cannon Is Wealthy, but How Wealthy Exactly?

There's no argument that Wild ‘N Out is responsible for catapulting the careers of rising comedians and hip-hop stars. The show always comes through with memorable jokes and viral moments that influence pop culture. And with high ratings, fans can expect the show to become a mainstay on MTV's network.

While most people think it’s just another MTV show created in-house, Wild 'N Out is actually entirely the brainchild of Nick Cannon. Aside from being a creator, he’s also a cast member — which comes with its own salary. So, if you've been wondering how much Nick makes on Wild ‘N Out, the answer may surprise you. Read on to get the lowdown on Nick’s coins.

Keep in mind, since he is the head producer on the show, he also gets a separate salary for his behind-the-scenes work developing the show. Must be nice!

Y’all worried about Nick cannon having babies like he not rich. His kids well taken care of and the mamas never complaining about him not being in his kids lives......you can have as many as u want if you gon take care of em 🤷🏾‍♀️

Wild ‘N Out is known to have between 10 and 15 episodes per season. So, that means Nick is bringing in at minimum $700,000 from being a cast member alone.

And while most cast members on reality shows are only paid a couple of thousand dollars, Nick surpasses them by a landslide. According to Net Worth Reporter , Nick brings in $70,000 per episode of Wild ‘N Out.

Nick gets paid when it comes to his work on Wild ‘N Out. After all, he owns the name and rights of the show, works as an executive producer, and assists with casting.

Nick’s net worth is just as impressive as his 'Wild 'N Out' salary.

Nick is much more than a comedian. And to be honest, his career in comedy only scratches the surface of his resume. Nick has tapped into different lanes in entertainment as a host, actor, producer, director, author, and rapper — although he is often the butt of jokes for his non-existent rap career.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

With so many different accolades, it’s only right to expect that his net worth lines up with his accomplishments. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Nick has a net worth of $30 million. Yes, you read that correctly. Once a celebrity finds success in all avenues of the entertainment industry, it’s easy to bring in the coins.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, the outlet reports that Nick’s hosting gig on America’s Got Talent, The Masked Singer, and his work with Wild ‘N Out have played a big role in helping him achieve his net worth. Not to mention his podcast Cannon’s Class, which has contributed to his bottom line as well.

Source: Getty Images