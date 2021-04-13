Logo
Home > Entertainment > Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon
Source: Getty Images

We Know That 'Wild 'N Out's Nick Cannon Is Wealthy, but How Wealthy Exactly?

By

Apr. 13 2021, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

There's no argument that Wild ‘N Out is responsible for catapulting the careers of rising comedians and hip-hop stars. The show always comes through with memorable jokes and viral moments that influence pop culture. And with high ratings, fans can expect the show to become a mainstay on MTV's network.  

Article continues below advertisement

While most people think it’s just another MTV show created in-house, Wild 'N Out is actually entirely the brainchild of Nick Cannon. Aside from being a creator, he’s also a cast member — which comes with its own salary. So, if you've been wondering how much Nick makes on Wild ‘N Out, the answer may surprise you. Read on to get the lowdown on Nick’s coins. 

Nick’s 'Wild ‘N Out' salary rivals reality show cast members.

Nick gets paid when it comes to his work on Wild ‘N Out. After all, he owns the name and rights of the show, works as an executive producer, and assists with casting. 

Article continues below advertisement
nick cannon
Source: Getty Images

And while most cast members on reality shows are only paid a couple of thousand dollars, Nick surpasses them by a landslide. According to Net Worth Reporter, Nick brings in $70,000 per episode of Wild ‘N Out

Article continues below advertisement

Wild ‘N Out is known to have between 10 and 15 episodes per season. So, that means Nick is bringing in at minimum $700,000 from being a cast member alone.

Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

Keep in mind, since he is the head producer on the show, he also gets a separate salary for his behind-the-scenes work developing the show. Must be nice!

Nick’s net worth is just as impressive as his 'Wild 'N Out' salary.

Nick is much more than a comedian. And to be honest, his career in comedy only scratches the surface of his resume. Nick has tapped into different lanes in entertainment as a host, actor, producer, director, author, and rapper — although he is often the butt of jokes for his non-existent rap career.

Article continues below advertisement
nick cannon
Source: Getty Images

With so many different accolades, it’s only right to expect that his net worth lines up with his accomplishments. 

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Nick has a net worth of $30 million. Yes, you read that correctly. Once a celebrity finds success in all avenues of the entertainment industry, it’s easy to bring in the coins.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, the outlet reports that Nick’s hosting gig on America’s Got Talent, The Masked Singer, and his work with Wild ‘N Out have played a big role in helping him achieve his net worth. Not to mention his podcast Cannon’s Class, which has contributed to his bottom line as well.

nick cannon
Source: Getty Images

And because he has his hands in so many different projects, his annual salary is quite impressive. The site shares that he earns $5 million a year.

With the continued success of Wild ‘N Out and its return to the small screen, fans can expect for Nick's net worth to grow expeditiously in the near future. The show has made its mark on hip-hop culture and continues to be a space that introduces the world to new talent. 

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Wild 'N Out' Is Back — and So Is Nick Cannon

'Wild 'N Out' Is Back on the Small Screen and Filming in a New Location

Nick Cannon Made His Glorious Return Back to 'The Masked Singer'

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.