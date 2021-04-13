'Wild 'N Out' Is Back on the Small Screen and Filming in a New Location

Many fans were shocked to see the hit show make its move from the Big Apple to the Peach State. But show creator Nick shares that the move made perfect sense for him.

“A lot of my films that I’m developing are based in Atlanta, so I think we’ll see a lot of that stuff coming up,” Nick tells Atlanta Magazine . “The culture is here and so are a lot of the topics, going back to everything from civil rights to just the history of Black business. There’s so many powerful stories that actually occurred in Atlanta and in the surrounding states.”

The outlet also shares that Nick and the producers are able to benefit greatly from moving to Atlanta. There is a reported "tax incentive that is given to local television and film productions,” as well as other perks.

Plus, many of the cast members are Atlanta residents. And since the show does focus partly on Black issues, it makes sense for the city to become their new home. Plus, Atlanta has become one of the biggest cities for hip-hop, which falls right in line with the theme of the show.

Wild ‘N Out has been on the move since Season 5, but we have a feeling that Atlanta may become the show’s permanent home.