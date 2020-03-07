‘Wild ‘N Out’ Would Lose Its Luster If It Were Fake, so What's the Deal?

Now in its 14th season, the MTV mega-hit Wild ‘N Out is clearly doing something right. Fans keep coming back for more of the always unpredictable, hip-hop-based comedy show. Hosted by the charismatic Nick Cannon, it features big-name celebrities and epic rap battles season after season.

And speaking of more seasons, the word on the street is that the series has been renewed through Season 16. In addition to killer ratings, Wild ‘N Out is the number one hip-hop entertainment channel on YouTube with 4.2 million subscribers.

The premise is great, but would it lose its luster if it wasn’t real? Fans want answers about how legit the action is.