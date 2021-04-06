'Wild 'N Out' Is Coming Back to the Small Screen With Fan-Favorite Comedians

“Pick up and kill it, and kill it, and kill it!”

Improv comedy fans were upset when MTV announced that their hit show Wild ‘N Out had been canceled. While many people were divided on the reason why the show was taken off the air — and whether it had to do with Nick Cannon’s anti-Semitic comments — everyone thought that was the end for the freestyle comedy.

But now, Wild ‘N Out is heading back to the small screen.