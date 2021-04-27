The Money Isn't Great for a Few 'Wild 'N Out' Cast Members

Nick Cannon’s sketch comedy series Wild 'N Out has featured some big-name comedians and entertainers over its 15 seasons, but despite the improv game show’s continued success, a few cast members have revealed in interviews that their salaries aren’t what they used to be.

What is the 'Wild 'N Out' cast's salary?

Not every performer makes the same amount of money per episode, a fact that was confirmed by Spanky Hayes, who appeared on the series’ first six seasons. The 35-year-old shared that during Season 1 on MTV, his co-star Katt Williams was earning $50,000 an episode while he averaged about $27,000.

"I was making dope man money weekly… It was phenomenal," Spanky told Comedy Hype in January. But when Wild 'N Out went on hiatus in 2007 and returned six years later on MTV2, the budget took a major hit. Spanky said he decided to quit when he started pulling in just $1,000 per episode. "[It] f--ked my lifestyle up in a way," he admitted of the pay decrease. The Detroit native also acknowledged that the series "just wasn’t as fun anymore."

Comedian Chico Bean, who joined the cast in Season 5 while it was still airing on MTV2, agreed that the salary isn’t really what makes entertainers stick around. "People thinking I know Nick Cannon for real, that’s the best part," the 33-year-old confessed to BOSSIP in 2014. "Getting some of that residual fame off of him. I can ride that for as long as he’s famous, ‘cause the pay really ain’t nothing," he added. "You know how you got paid on your summer job, like when you first got [a] job and you can just afford school clothes? That’s what Wild 'N Out is."