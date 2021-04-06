'Wild 'N Out' Is Back — and So Is Nick Cannon

Right after Nick was fired, things got a little complicated regarding Wild ‘N Out. The improv comedy series premiered on MTV in 2005 with Nick at the helm, and fans agreed that it wouldn't be the same without him. In the midst of the controversy, Nick claimed that he should maintain rights to the show, which made things even more complicated.

While people waited to hear official word about Wild 'N Out, Nick released a statement demanding ViacomCBS give him the rights to the show.

"If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize," he wrote on Facebook. "But now I am the one making demands. I demand full ownership of my billion dollar Wild 'N Out brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership! I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!"